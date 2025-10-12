Trading Info Panel RTM
- Utilità
- Rohit Paspule
- Versione: 2.20
# 📊 Trading Info Panel - Your Complete Trading Dashboard
## 🎯 Why This Indicator Was Created
As a fullscreen trader, I was constantly frustrated with the hassle of:
- Exiting fullscreen mode to check positions
- Switching between charts and the terminal window
- Losing focus on price action while checking account status
- Missing critical margin levels during active trading
**I needed a simple, elegant solution that kept all vital trading information visible at a glance - without disrupting my trading flow.**
After searching the marketplace and finding nothing that fit my needs, I built this indicator for myself. Now, I'm sharing it with the trading community - completely FREE!
---
## ✨ Key Features
### 📱 **Real-Time Account Monitoring**
- Balance, Equity, and P/L (with percentage)
- Margin used, free margin, and margin level
- Color-coded warnings (Green = Safe, Red = Danger)
### 📊 **Positions by Instrument**
- **NEW!** Individual positions grouped by symbol
- Buy/Sell counts and lot sizes per instrument
- Individual P/L for each symbol
- See exactly what you're trading at a glance
### 🎨 **Fully Customizable**
- Choose your colors (panel, text, profit/loss)
- Adjust font size and type
- Toggle sections on/off
- Adjustable transparency
- Show/hide server time
### 🖱️ **Draggable Interface**
- Click anywhere on panel to unlock
- Drag header to reposition
- Position saved per chart
- Auto-locks when you release
- Perfect for multi-monitor setups
### ⚡ **Performance Optimized**
- Lightweight and fast
- Adjustable refresh rate (default: 500ms)
- No lag, no freezing
- Works on all timeframes
---
## 🎮 How To Use (It's Super Simple!)
1. **Drag & drop** the indicator onto any chart
2. **Click** the panel to unlock drag mode
3. **Position** it wherever you want on your screen
4. **That's it!** Your trading info is now always visible
**Pro Tip:** Place it in a corner when trading fullscreen - you'll never need to exit fullscreen again!
---
## 🎨 Customization Options
### Display Options:
- ✅ Account Information (Balance, Equity, P/L)
- ✅ Margin Information (Used, Free, Level)
- ✅ Position Details by Symbol
- ✅ Server Time
- ✅ Max positions to display (1-20)
### Visual Settings:
- Panel background color
- Border color
- Text colors
- Profit/Loss colors
- Font size (6-16)
- Font type
- Transparency (0-255)
### Performance:
- Refresh rate (100-5000ms)
- Enable/Disable dragging on startup
---
## 💡 Perfect For:
✅ Scalpers who need instant position visibility
✅ Day traders using fullscreen mode
✅ Multi-monitor setups
✅ Anyone tired of switching windows
✅ Traders managing multiple instruments
✅ Beginners wanting clear account visibility
---
## 🆓 Why Free?
I built this for myself, and it transformed my trading experience. I believe every trader deserves access to tools that make trading easier and more efficient - without breaking the bank.
**If this indicator helps your trading, please:**
- ⭐ Leave a 5-star review
- 📢 Share with fellow traders
- 💬 Suggest improvements
---
## 📋 System Requirements
- MetaTrader 5
- Any broker, any account type
- Works on all instruments
- Compatible with all timeframes
- Windows/Mac/Linux
---
## 📞 Support & Feedback
Found a bug? Have a feature request? Want to say thanks?
- 💬 PM me on MQL5
- ⭐ Rate and review
- 📧 Contact through marketplace
---
## ⚠️ Disclaimer
This is a display-only indicator. It does not place trades, modify positions, or make trading decisions. Always practice proper risk management.
---
**Download now and never miss a trading detail again!** 🚀