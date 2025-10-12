Trading Info Panel RTM

# 📊 Trading Info Panel - Your Complete Trading Dashboard





## 🎯 Why This Indicator Was Created





As a fullscreen trader, I was constantly frustrated with the hassle of:

- Exiting fullscreen mode to check positions

- Switching between charts and the terminal window

- Losing focus on price action while checking account status

- Missing critical margin levels during active trading





**I needed a simple, elegant solution that kept all vital trading information visible at a glance - without disrupting my trading flow.**





After searching the marketplace and finding nothing that fit my needs, I built this indicator for myself. Now, I'm sharing it with the trading community - completely FREE!





## ✨ Key Features





### 📱 **Real-Time Account Monitoring**

- Balance, Equity, and P/L (with percentage)

- Margin used, free margin, and margin level

- Color-coded warnings (Green = Safe, Red = Danger)





### 📊 **Positions by Instrument**

- **NEW!** Individual positions grouped by symbol

- Buy/Sell counts and lot sizes per instrument

- Individual P/L for each symbol

- See exactly what you're trading at a glance





### 🎨 **Fully Customizable**

- Choose your colors (panel, text, profit/loss)

- Adjust font size and type

- Toggle sections on/off

- Adjustable transparency

- Show/hide server time





### 🖱️ **Draggable Interface**

- Click anywhere on panel to unlock

- Drag header to reposition

- Position saved per chart

- Auto-locks when you release

- Perfect for multi-monitor setups





### ⚡ **Performance Optimized**

- Lightweight and fast

- Adjustable refresh rate (default: 500ms)

- No lag, no freezing

- Works on all timeframes





## 🎮 How To Use (It's Super Simple!)





1. **Drag & drop** the indicator onto any chart

2. **Click** the panel to unlock drag mode

3. **Position** it wherever you want on your screen

4. **That's it!** Your trading info is now always visible





**Pro Tip:** Place it in a corner when trading fullscreen - you'll never need to exit fullscreen again!





## 🎨 Customization Options





### Display Options:

- ✅ Account Information (Balance, Equity, P/L)

- ✅ Margin Information (Used, Free, Level)

- ✅ Position Details by Symbol

- ✅ Server Time

- ✅ Max positions to display (1-20)





### Visual Settings:

- Panel background color

- Border color

- Text colors

- Profit/Loss colors

- Font size (6-16)

- Font type

- Transparency (0-255)





### Performance:

- Refresh rate (100-5000ms)

- Enable/Disable dragging on startup





## 💡 Perfect For:





✅ Scalpers who need instant position visibility

✅ Day traders using fullscreen mode

✅ Multi-monitor setups

✅ Anyone tired of switching windows

✅ Traders managing multiple instruments

✅ Beginners wanting clear account visibility





## 🆓 Why Free?





I built this for myself, and it transformed my trading experience. I believe every trader deserves access to tools that make trading easier and more efficient - without breaking the bank.





**If this indicator helps your trading, please:**

- ⭐ Leave a 5-star review

- 📢 Share with fellow traders

- 💬 Suggest improvements





## 📋 System Requirements





- MetaTrader 5

- Any broker, any account type

- Works on all instruments

- Compatible with all timeframes

- Windows/Mac/Linux





## 📞 Support & Feedback





Found a bug? Have a feature request? Want to say thanks?





- 💬 PM me on MQL5

- ⭐ Rate and review

- 📧 Contact through marketplace





## ⚠️ Disclaimer





This is a display-only indicator. It does not place trades, modify positions, or make trading decisions. Always practice proper risk management.





**Download now and never miss a trading detail again!** 🚀