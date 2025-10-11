Follow Line Indicator for MT5

Introduction

The Follow Line Indicator for MT5 is a powerful non-repainting trend-following tool designed for professional traders.

It combines Bollinger Bands and ATR filtering to generate precise buy and sell signals directly on the chart.

The indicator dynamically adjusts its line with market volatility, showing clear uptrend and downtrend zones.

A built-in back-testing panel instantly reports total trades, wins, and real-time win rate.

Perfect for scalping, day trading, and swing trading across all markets — Forex, Crypto, and Indices.

Specifications

platform metatrader5 (MT5) type custom technical trading indicator level intermediate trader timeframes all timeframes from 1 minute to daily trading styles scalping - day trading - swing trading - position trading markets forex - crypto - index - CFD - metal - commodity

Indicator’s setting

The Follow Line Indicator for MT5 offers a flexible and fully customizable setup to match your trading strategy.

Each parameter helps you fine-tune the sensitivity and accuracy of signals:

BB Period – Defines the period used for the Bollinger Bands calculation.

Higher values make the trend smoother and more stable, while smaller values react faster to short-term market changes.





BB Deviations – Controls the distance between upper and lower bands.

Increasing it reduces false signals, while smaller deviations generate more frequent entries.





Use ATR Filter – When enabled, the indicator applies an ATR-based filter to smooth volatility and avoid sudden trend flips.

Turning it off makes the line react directly to Bollinger signals.





ATR Period – Determines how sensitive the ATR filter is.

Lower periods increase reactivity; higher periods stabilize the line for clearer long-term trends.





Tester Group

This section allows traders to backtest performance directly on the chart.

You can define a custom start date, and the indicator will automatically calculate Buy/Sell results, wins, and win rate.

Use Tester – Enables or disables the built-in backtest function.





Test Start Time – Sets the date from which performance testing begins.





TP Points – Defines the Take Profit distance in points for simulated trades.





SL Points – Defines the Stop Loss distance in points for each simulated trade.





Alerts Group

Stay updated with automatic notifications whenever a new signal appears.

Use Alerts – Enables on-screen pop-up alerts for Buy/Sell signals.





Use Push Notifications – Sends real-time alerts directly to your mobile MetaTrader 5 app.





Indicators Functionality

The Follow Line Indicator for MT5 automatically tracks price movement using Bollinger Bands and ATR filtering to define the market trend.

When the trend turns bullish, a green line appears below candles; when it turns bearish, a red line forms above them.

It generates Buy arrows when the trend flips upward and Sell arrows when it reverses downward.

All signals are calculated in real-time, providing a smooth, non-repainting trend visualization for accurate trading decisions.



Benefits

We provide the following benefits if you choose our indicator (or all indicators)

A tester dashboard for the indicator

Buffers (enable you to use them in your own or custom Expert Advisors EAs)

Sending Alert (on the chart) or Notifications (to the phone) to not lose any opportunity.

Above 70% win rate in the back-test and forward-test



