Turtles indicator

Powerful All-in-One Trading indicator: Trailing Stop, Breakout High/Low Levels

Tired of cluttering your chart with multiple indicators? This Combined Trailing Stop, Breakout and High/Low Lines Indicator is the ultimate, all-in-one visual trading tool designed to give you a clear and immediate edge in the markets. It seamlessly integrates three powerful functionalities into one clean, intuitive display, helping you identify key entry points, manage risk, and understand market structure at a glance. This indicator is useful for those which are trend followers and trade based on breakouts, like Turtles did.

The classic trend following has a 30-40% win rate, low sharpe ratio but the profitability comes from the 5-10% outlier trades. The trades are made using daily charts (not 5, 15, 30 minutes or 1hour, 4 hours) so the speed is low and the trader can easily manage multiple trades. As stop loss you can use 2,3 average true range daily multiples.

Key Features & Benefits

1. Dual-Period High/Low Dynamic Levels

* Instantly see the most critical support and resistance levels.

* 20-Period High/Low (Solid Lines): Identifies the broader market structure and longer-term key levels. Perfect for setting trade breakouts.

* 10-Period High/Low (Dotted Lines): Highlights recent, short-term trend. Ideal to spot early trend shifts.

* Fully Customizable: Choose your own colors and line thickness to match your chart's theme.

2. Smart Trailing Stop & Breakout Signals

This indicator doesn't just draw lines; it provides intelligent, actionable signals based on price action relative to the recent highs and lows.

* Trailing Stop Signals (Solid x-cross):

* Blue x-cross: Appears when price makes a new high (within the 10-period lookback). If you are in a short position you move the stop loss lower as the price makes a new low at the trail stop levels. Initially the trail stop can be above your stop loss level but if the trade evolves favorably it will move lower.

* Yellow x-cross: Appears when price makes a new low (within the 10-period lookback). If you are in a long position you move the stop loss higher as the price makes a new high at the trail stop levels. Initially the trail stop can be below your stop loss level but if the trade evolves favorably it will move higher.

* Breakout Signals (Small diamond):

* Blue diamond: Triggers when price breaks above the 20-period high, indicating a bullish breakout and a long signal.

* Yellow diamond: Triggers when price breaks below the 20-period low, indicating a bearish breakout and a short signal.

* Smart Signal Management: The indicator's logic is built to avoid confusion. In live trading starting from breakout levels a solid line(blue for longs and yellow for shorts) will extend to the right. If the price is getting closer to one of them you place a long/short pending order. When the trail stop dotted line (yellow for longs, blue for shorts) moves in a better position than the initial stop loss you move the stop loss at that level. In this way you lock your profits.

Why Traders Love This Indicator

* Unmatched Clarity: Consolidates multiple concepts into one easy-to-read visual, reducing analysis paralysis.

* Versatile Strategy Foundation: Use it for Breakout Trading, Trend Following.

* Actionable Alerts: The clear signals remove subjectivity, telling you exactly when a significant price event has occurred.

* Fully Customizable: Adjust the lookback periods and visual styling to fit any trading style or instrument.

Input Parameters

* Trailing Stop Lookback Period (10): The number of previous bars used to calculate the trailing stop high/low.

* Breakout Lookback Period (20): The number of previous bars used to calculate the breakout high/low.

* Line Colors & Thickness: Customize the appearance of both the 20-period and 10-period High/Low lines.