Telegram Signal Subscriber MT5

OVERVIEW

Transform your MT5 trading account into an automated signal execution station! This Expert Advisor automatically receives and executes trading signals from Telegram channels in real-time, enabling seamless copy trading operations from master accounts.

SYSTEM NOTICE: This EA receives and executes trading signals FROM Telegram channels. To broadcast signals TO Telegram, you need the companion EA: "Telegram Signal Broadcaster MT5" (sold separately). 

KEY FEATURES:

  • Automated signal reception from Telegram channels
  • Supports all order types (market, pending, limit, stop)
  • Advanced signal filtering and validation
  • Symbol transformation and mapping capabilities
  • Multiple lot size calculation methods
  • Position and order modification tracking
  • Comprehensive risk management controls
  • Real-time signal processing and execution

INPUT PARAMETERS

TELEGRAM BOT CONFIGURATION

  • BotToken: Your Telegram bot authentication token (from @BotFather)
  • ChannelUsername: Source channel username (without @ symbol)
  • ChannelChatId: Alternative channel identification (for private channels)
  • ConnectionCheckInterval: Bot connection verification frequency (seconds)
  • MessageCheckInterval: Signal checking frequency (milliseconds)

TRADING CONTROL

  • AutoTrade: Enable/disable automatic trade execution
  • MagicNumber: Magic number for trade identification
  • ShowOutput: Display debug information and status updates

SIGNAL FILTERING

  • CheckPriceDistance: Skip trades if current price too far from signal
  • MaxPriceDistancePoints: Maximum allowed price distance in points
  • CheckTimeDelay: Skip trades if signal is too old
  • MaxTimeDelaySeconds: Maximum allowed time delay in seconds

SYMBOL MANAGEMENT

  • SymbolMapping: Transform symbols (FROM:TO pairs, comma-separated)
  • SymbolPrefix: Prefix to add to MT5 symbol names
  • SymbolSuffix: Suffix to add to MT5 symbol names
  • SymbolsToTrade: Allowed symbols filter (comma-separated, empty = all)

LOT SIZE CONTROL

  • FixedLot: Fixed lot size (0 = use signal calculation)
  • LotMultiplier: Multiply signal lot sizes by this factor

TIME MANAGEMENT

  • EnableTimeFilter: Enable time-based trading restrictions
  • StartTime: Trading start time (HH:MM format)
  • EndTime: Trading end time (HH:MM format)

ADVANCED OPTIONS

  • ClosePositionIfPendingConverted: Close position if pending order converted on delete signal

SETUP INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: CREATE SEPARATE TELEGRAM BOT FOR SLAVE

  1. Open Telegram and search for @BotFather
  2. Send /newbot command
  3. Follow instructions to name your bot (different from master bot)
  4. Copy the bot token (e.g., 987654321:XYZabcDEFghiJKLmnoPQRstu )
  5. IMPORTANT: Each slave EA MUST use a separate bot token

STEP 2: ADD SLAVE BOT TO SIGNAL CHANNEL

  1. Add your new slave bot to the signal channel as administrator
  2. Give bot "Read Messages" permission (not "Post Messages")
  3. Note the channel username or Chat ID

STEP 3: ENABLE WEBREQUEST IN MT5

  1. Open MT5 → Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
  2. Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:"
  3. Add: https://api.telegram.org
  4. Click OK and restart MT5

STEP 4: INSTALL THE EA

  1. Copy Telegram Signal Subscriber MT5.ex5 to MQL5/Experts/ folder
  2. Restart MT5 or press Ctrl+R to refresh
  3. EA should appear in Navigator → Expert Advisors

STEP 5: CONFIGURE THE EA

  1. Attach Telegram Signal Subscriber MT5 to any chart
  2. Enable "Allow live trading" in EA settings
  3. Enter your slave bot token and channel information
  4. Configure trading parameters and filters
  5. Set symbol mappings if needed (e.g., GOLD:XAUUSD)
  6. Click OK

STEP 6: VERIFY OPERATION

  1. Check MT5 Experts tab for connection messages
  2. Verify bot connects to Telegram successfully
  3. Monitor signal reception in chart comment
  4. Test with a signal from master EA

SAMPLE SIGNAL PROCESSING

Input JSON Signal:

{ "action": "open", "symbol": "EURUSD", "trade_type": "buy", "open_price": 1.0850, "stop_loss": 1.0800, "take_profit": 1.0900, "balance_per_lot": 10000, "trade_id": "TG_20241001_001", "time_gmt": "2024-10-01 10:30:45" }

EA Processing Result:

  • ✅ Signal received and validated
  • ✅ Symbol mapping applied (if configured)
  • ✅ Lot size calculated based on balance
  • ✅ Price distance validated
  • ✅ Time delay checked
  • ✅ Trade executed successfully

SYMBOL TRANSFORMATION

The EA applies symbol transformations in this order:

  1. Mapping: Transform symbol names (e.g., GOLD → XAUUSD)
  2. Prefix: Add broker prefix (e.g., → EURUSD becomes Prefix.EURUSD)
  3. Suffix: Add broker suffix (e.g., EURUSD → EURUSD.pro)

Example Configuration:

  • SymbolMapping: "GOLD:XAUUSD,US30:US30Cash"
  • SymbolPrefix: "FX."
  • SymbolSuffix: ".raw"

Result: GOLD signal becomes FX.XAUUSD.raw in MT5

LOT SIZE CALCULATION

Priority Order:

  1. FixedLot: If > 0, uses this value (ignores all other calculations)
  2. Direct Lot: If signal contains lot_size and balance_per_lot = 0
  3. Dynamic Calculation: Current balance ÷ balance_per_lot from signal
  4. LotMultiplier: Applied to final calculated lot size

Example:

  • Master balance: $50,000, lot size: 1.0
  • balance_per_lot transmitted: 25,000
  • Slave balance: $10,000
  • Calculated lot: $10,000 ÷ 25,000 = 0.4 lots
  • With LotMultiplier 0.5: Final lot = 0.4 × 0.5 = 0.2 lots

SIGNAL FILTERING

Price Distance Filter:

  • Prevents execution if market price moved too far from signal price
  • Useful for delayed signals or high-volatility periods
  • Example: MaxPriceDistancePoints = 50 means skip if price moved >50 points

Time Delay Filter:

  • Prevents execution of old signals
  • Compares signal timestamp with current time
  • Example: MaxTimeDelaySeconds = 300 means skip signals older than 5 minutes

Symbol Filter:

  • Restricts trading to specific symbols only
  • Leave empty to allow all symbols
  • Example: SymbolsToTrade = "EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY"

Time Filter:

  • Restricts new trade opening to specific hours
  • Does not affect closing or modifications
  • Supports overnight periods (e.g., 22:00 to 06:00)

TROUBLESHOOTING

EA NOT CONNECTING TO TELEGRAM:

  • Verify slave bot token is correct and different from master
  • Check WebRequest URL is added: https://api.telegram.org
  • Ensure internet connection is stable
  • Try restarting MT5

NO SIGNALS RECEIVED:

  • Verify slave bot is added to signal channel
  • Check bot has "Read Messages" permission
  • Confirm channel username/ID is correct
  • Ensure master EA is broadcasting signals

TRADES NOT EXECUTING:

  • Check AutoTrade parameter is enabled
  • Verify algorithmic trading is enabled in MT5
  • Check signal filtering parameters
  • Review symbol mapping configuration

SYMBOL NOT FOUND ERRORS:

  • Configure symbol mapping in SymbolMapping parameter
  • Check SymbolPrefix and SymbolSuffix settings
  • Verify symbol exists in your broker's symbol list
  • Try symbol transformation test

LOT SIZE ERRORS:

  • Check FixedLot setting if using fixed lots
  • Verify LotMultiplier is appropriate for your account
  • Ensure calculated lot size meets symbol requirements
  • Check minimum and maximum lot limits

SIGNAL FILTERING ISSUES:

  • Review MaxPriceDistancePoints setting
  • Check MaxTimeDelaySeconds for time-sensitive signals
  • Verify SymbolsToTrade filter configuration
  • Check EnableTimeFilter and trading hours

For technical support and questions:

Contact: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/salmansoltaniyan

Common Issues Solutions:

  • Connection timeouts: Increase ConnectionCheckInterval to 60+ seconds
  • Rate limiting: Increase MessageCheckInterval to 500+ milliseconds
  • Missing signals: Check if master EA is broadcasting correctly
  • Permission errors: Ensure slave bot has read access to signal channel
  • Symbol errors: Configure proper symbol mapping for your broker
  • Lot size issues: Use FixedLot for consistent position sizing

IMPORTANT NOTES

Bot Token Requirements:

  • Each slave EA MUST use a separate, unique bot token
  • Multiple slaves CANNOT share the same bot token
  • Create separate bots via @BotFather for each slave EA
  • This prevents message conflicts and ensures reliable operation

Channel Access:

  • Slave bots need "Read Messages" permission (not "Post Messages")
  • Master bot needs "Post Messages" permission
  • Private channels require Chat ID instead of username

Trading Permissions:

  • Enable "Allow live trading" in EA settings
  • Ensure algorithmic trading is enabled in MT5 Tools → Options
  • Check that your broker allows automated trading

Remember: This Telegram Signal Subscriber MT5 receives signals FROM Telegram channels. To broadcast signals TO Telegram channels, you need:

Telegram Signal Broadcaster MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151449

Complete automated copy trading requires BOTH EAs:

  • Telegram Signal Broadcaster MT5 (separate purchase) - Sends signals
  • Telegram Signal Subscriber MT5 (this product) - Receives and executes signals
