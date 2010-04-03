The Absorption & Exhaustion Detector Professional indicator is a sophisticated volume analysis tool designed to identify critical market turning points by analyzing the relationship between price movement and cumulative volume delta (CVD). This indicator helps traders spot when price movements lack volume confirmation, indicating potential absorption or exhaustion zones.

KEY FEATURES

Real-time Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) calculation and normalization

Price-volume divergence gap measurement displayed in pips/points

Professional information panel with live market data

Customizable visual elements with toggle options

Clean, professional interface suitable for all trading styles

Optimized for all timeframes and instruments

HOW IT WORKS

The indicator calculates cumulative volume delta by analyzing bullish and bearish volume on each candle. It then normalizes this CVD data to match the price scale, allowing for direct comparison between price action and volume flow. When significant divergences occur, they indicate:

Absorption: Price rises without adequate volume support

Exhaustion: Price falls despite underlying buying pressure

Market inefficiencies and potential reversal zones

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Separate indicator window display

Dual-line visualization: Price line (white) and CVD line (cyan)

Real-time gap calculation with automatic pip/point conversion

Volume average calculation with 20-period smoothing

Lookback period analysis for accurate normalization

CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS

Detection Settings:

Analysis Lookback Period (default: 100 bars)

Volume Multiplier for high-volume detection (default: 1.5)

Display Settings:

Toggle Price Line visibility

Toggle CVD Line visibility

Toggle Information Panel

Toggle Gap Size Display

Customizable gap text color and font size

TRADING APPLICATIONS

Identify potential reversal zones before they occur

Confirm price breakouts with volume analysis

Spot market manipulation and absorption patterns

Enhance entry and exit timing decisions

Risk management through divergence analysis

COMPATIBILITY

Works on all currency pairs, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies

Compatible with all timeframes from M1 to MN1

Optimized for MetaTrader 5 build 3450 and higher

Low resource consumption with efficient calculation algorithms

INSTALLATION

Simply drag and drop the indicator onto any chart. The default settings are optimized for most trading scenarios, but all parameters can be adjusted to match individual trading preferences and market conditions.

SUPPORT

Comprehensive user manual included with installation. Regular updates ensure compatibility with latest MetaTrader 5 builds and market conditions.

This professional-grade indicator is suitable for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their volume analysis capabilities and improve trading decision accuracy.