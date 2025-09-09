The Trend Scanner 1
- Indicatori
- Alejandro Quintana Martinez
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
The Trend Scanner – Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Asset Analyzer
Discover market direction at a glance!
The Trend Scanner is a powerful tool designed for Boom & Crash, Volatility Indices, Jump Indices, and even Forex (EURUSD), allowing traders to instantly spot bullish or bearish trends across multiple assets and timeframes in a single, easy-to-read window.
🔹 Key Features:
-
Monitors trends from M1 up to Monthly.
-
Covers a wide range of assets:
✅ Boom & Crash Indices
✅ Volatility Indices
✅ Jump Indices
✅ EURUSD (Forex)
-
Color-coded signals (Green = Bullish, Red = Bearish, Gray = Neutral).
-
Clear and compact dashboard – no need to switch charts.
-
Saves time and enhances decision-making.
Whether you are a scalper on lower timeframes or a swing trader on higher timeframes, The Trend Scanner helps you stay aligned with the overall market direction.
✅ Simplify your analysis.
✅ Focus only on the best setups.
✅ Make smarter trading decisions.