📌 Auto Close Manager EA

Protect your profits. Limit your losses. Trade stress-free.

The Auto Close Manager EA is a simple but powerful utility for MetaTrader.

It does not open trades — it manages your existing positions.

✅ When your floating profit reaches a target you set, the EA closes all trades automatically.

✅ When your floating loss reaches a safety limit, the EA closes all trades to protect your account.

✅ Works with both manual trades and trades opened by other EAs (optional).

This EA is perfect for traders who want:

Reliable protection against unexpected losses.

An easy way to lock in profits.

A stress-free solution that runs in the background.

✨ Key Features

Close all trades at once when profit or loss limit is reached.

Option to include/exclude trades opened by other EAs.

Works on any broker, account type, or timeframe.

Sends a notification when trades are closed (optional).

Lightweight and easy to use — just attach to one chart and let it run.

⚙️ Input Parameters

Profit Target ($)

When floating profit (Equity – Balance) reaches this value, EA closes all trades.

Max Loss ($)

When floating loss (Equity – Balance) reaches this value, EA closes all trades.

Include Other EAs? (true/false)

True = also closes trades opened by other EAs + manual trades.

False = only closes manual trades.

Send Notifications? (true/false)

If True, EA sends a message when trades are closed.

📩 Support & Custom EAs: https://t.me/bassoras



