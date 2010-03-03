Gold SR Breakout ATR MT5

Gold SR Breakout ATR MT5
Breakout Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1 that trades Donchian Support/Resistance on closed candles and sizes positions by ATR-based risk %. It includes an optional EMA trend filter, volatility/spread guardrails, and smart management (Break-Even by R, optional ATR trailing threshold, and a TP ratchet that locks progress). An independent Asian Range breakout (OCO) module is provided with its own MAGIC so both engines can run in parallel without conflicts.

Recommended environment

  • Symbol / Timeframe: XAUUSD – M1 (primary market for this EA)

  • Account leverage: 1:500 recommended (1:200 or higher works; 1:500 gives more margin headroom for ATR-based sizing)

  • Account type: Hedging or netting, MT5

  • No DLLs or external licensing. Broker-aware normalization of price/volume and stop/freeze checks.

How it trades (core logic)

  • Donchian S/R (closed bars): Breakout beyond recent High/Low with ATR buffer; optional retest entry.

  • Risk % sizing (ATR): Position volume is computed from distance to SL, tick size/value, and volume step/min/max.

  • Filters:

    • EMA trend (HTF): Only-long above EMA / Only-short below EMA (configurable).

    • Session window (optional).

    • Volatility & cost: Minimum ATR in points and Spread/ATR ratio ceiling.

  • Management:

    • Break-Even by R with ATR offset.

    • ATR trailing that starts only after a configurable multiple of ATR has been gained.

    • TP ratchet: dynamically pushes TP forward every ATR step and keeps a buffer.

  • Strategy B – Asian Range (OCO): Builds the Asian session range, places OCO stop orders with ATR padding and cancels the opposite on fill or at time expiry (independent MAGIC).

Quick start

  1. Attach the EA to XAUUSD M1.

  2. Default set is conservative and validation-friendly.

  3. In Strategy Tester use Every tick based on real ticks.

  4. If you run both engines, keep different MAGIC numbers (already set).

Key inputs (suggested defaults for XAUUSD M1)

  • S/R: SR_Period=450 , SR_Buffer_ATR=0.60 , UseRetest=true , RetestMaxBars=50

  • Risk/Stops: RiskPercent=1.0 , ATRPeriod=13 , ATR_SL_Mult=2.0

  • Filters: UseTrendFilter=true , TrendTF=H12 , TrendEMAPeriod=200 , UseSessionFilter=false

  • Volatility/Cost: UseVolFilter=true , Min_ATR_Points=50 , Max_Spread_to_ATR_Rat=0.25

  • Management: UseBreakEven=true , BE_Trigger_R=1.9 , BE_Offset_ATR=0.15 , optional ATR trailing and TP ratchet

  • Asian Range B: ARB_Enable=true , ARB_OneTradePerDay=false , ARB_SessionStartHour=1 , ARB_SessionEndHour=5 , ARB_EntryValidUntilHour=12 , ARB_Buffer_ATR_mult=0.15

Notes and compliance

  • Works safely on other symbols/TFs (it simply won’t trade if conditions aren’t met).

  • Results depend on broker conditions, symbol liquidity and your risk settings. No guarantee of profits.

  • Support only via the MQL5 comments section.


