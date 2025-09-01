Bullhouse Marketprofile

Bullhouse MarketProfile

🔍 Description
The MarketProfile indicator collects and distributes traded volume at different price levels, creating a horizontal histogram that highlights areas of institutional interest.

📈 How it helps in trading
It helps traders identify strong support and resistance zones, balance areas, and points of control (POC), offering insights into where the market participants are most active.

⚙️ How to use
Set the desired range of candles or session. The indicator will plot horizontal volume distributions directly on the chart, allowing you to see high-volume nodes (HVN) and low-volume nodes (LVN) for better decision-making.

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please test the indicator thoroughly in a demo account before using it in live trading.


Altri dall’autore
Bullhouse Anchored VWAP
Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
Indicatori
Anchored VWAP Indicator Track the true market consensus price from any point on the chart. This Anchored VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) indicator allows you to anchor the calculation to any candle — highs, lows, breakouts, or key events — offering precise control to identify institutional interest levels. Follow buyer or seller pressure in real-time Add multiple anchors to track various key points of interest simultaneously Ideal for professional and institutional-level analysis
Bullhouse WaveVolume
Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
Indicatori
Wave Volume Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Wave Volume indicator is a powerful tool that combines volume analysis with price action using a ZigZag approach. It helps traders identify significant market moves by displaying accumulated volume in wave formations, making it easier to spot potential trend reversals and momentum shifts. Volume Wave Visualization : Displays volume accumulation in wave patterns Flexible Volume Types : Choose between tick volume or real volume Customizable ZigZag Period
Bullhouse WavePrice
Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
Indicatori
Wave Price Indicator The Wave Price indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that visualizes price movements in wave formations using a ZigZag approach. It helps traders identify significant price patterns, trends, and potential reversals by breaking down price action into meaningful waves. Price Wave Analysis : Visualizes price movements in clear wave patterns ZigZag-based Calculation : Filters out market noise and focuses on significant price moves Color-Coded Waves : Aqua: Bullish wa
Bullhouse WaveTracker
Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
Indicatori
Wave Tracker   The Wave Tracker is an innovative price action tool that plots wave patterns directly on your chart, helping traders identify significant market movements and potential turning points. By using a sophisticated ZigZag algorithm, it creates a visual representation of price waves, making it easier to spot trends, reversals, and important price levels. Direct Chart Visualization : Plots waves directly on your price chart for seamless analysis Smart Wave Detection : Advanced ZigZag al
Bullhouse MarketFrequency
Luiz Vinicius Pereira Rocha -
Indicatori
Bullhouse MarketFrequency Description The MarketFrequency indicator displays color-coded histograms that reflect the market’s frequency and momentum over a chosen period. How it helps in trading It helps traders identify buying and selling momentum as well as neutral zones, providing a quick visual reference for potential market shifts. ️ How to use Simply set the desired period (default: 14 candles). The histogram will plot automatically in a separate window, showing momentum with fou
