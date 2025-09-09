The Trend Scanner 1

The Trend Scanner – Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Asset Analyzer

Discover market direction at a glance!

The Trend Scanner is a powerful tool designed for Boom & Crash, Volatility Indices, Jump Indices, and even Forex (EURUSD), allowing traders to instantly spot bullish or bearish trends across multiple assets and timeframes in a single, easy-to-read window.

🔹 Key Features:

Monitors trends from M1 up to Monthly .

Covers a wide range of assets:

✅ Boom & Crash Indices

✅ Volatility Indices

✅ Jump Indices

✅ EURUSD (Forex)

Color-coded signals (Green = Bullish, Red = Bearish, Gray = Neutral).

Clear and compact dashboard – no need to switch charts.

Saves time and enhances decision-making.

Whether you are a scalper on lower timeframes or a swing trader on higher timeframes, The Trend Scanner helps you stay aligned with the overall market direction.

✅ Simplify your analysis.

✅ Focus only on the best setups.

✅ Make smarter trading decisions.



