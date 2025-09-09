The Trend Scanner 1

The Trend Scanner – Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Asset Analyzer

Discover market direction at a glance!
The Trend Scanner is a powerful tool designed for Boom & Crash, Volatility Indices, Jump Indices, and even Forex (EURUSD), allowing traders to instantly spot bullish or bearish trends across multiple assets and timeframes in a single, easy-to-read window.

🔹 Key Features:

  • Monitors trends from M1 up to Monthly.

  • Covers a wide range of assets:
    ✅ Boom & Crash Indices
    ✅ Volatility Indices
    ✅ Jump Indices
    ✅ EURUSD (Forex)

  • Color-coded signals (Green = Bullish, Red = Bearish, Gray = Neutral).

  • Clear and compact dashboard – no need to switch charts.

  • Saves time and enhances decision-making.

Whether you are a scalper on lower timeframes or a swing trader on higher timeframes, The Trend Scanner helps you stay aligned with the overall market direction.

✅ Simplify your analysis.
✅ Focus only on the best setups.
✅ Make smarter trading decisions.


