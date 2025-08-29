FutureProfile

🟢Idea

The idea is — it seems to me that exactly at 10:00 EURUSD always goes up. How can this be verified?

This indicator analyzes historical data at the same hour of the day over the past N days and shows:

ProbUp — the probability that after a given number of bars (HorizonBars) the price will be higher;

— the probability that after a given number of bars (HorizonBars) the price will be higher; ZEdge — the “strength” of the signal = average move / dispersion.

This allows you to understand:

“In 70% of cases, after 3 bars during this hour the market moved up.”

“The signal is strong enough (z ≈ +1)” or, conversely, “too noisy (z ≈ 0).”

One more time.

This indicator shows probability and density. It’s like you could see all outcomes over the past 30 days (or any other period) at once — but represented by just two numbers.

Prob = 0.9 → starting from the current bar (on any timeframe), looking X bars ahead (as you set), in 90% of cases the price went up at this exact time.

→ starting from the current bar (on any timeframe), looking X bars ahead (as you set), in 90% of cases the price went up at this exact time. Prob = 0.1 → low probability of growth, high probability of decline.

→ low probability of growth, high probability of decline. ZEdge = 0.9 → high density of growth (signal strength or quality). Think of it like a heatmap, but expressed in one number.

→ high density of growth (signal strength or quality). Think of it like a heatmap, but expressed in one number. ZEdge = -0.9 → high density of decline.



🔧Parameters

Mode — what to display: ProbUp or ZEdge (recommended to attach the indicator twice to get two separate windows).

— what to display: ProbUp or ZEdge (recommended to attach the indicator twice to get two separate windows). DaysLookback — how many previous days to take into account (e.g., 30).

— how many previous days to take into account (e.g., 30). HorizonBars — forecast horizon (e.g., 3 bars).

— forecast horizon (e.g., 3 bars). MinSamples — minimum number of observations required for statistics.

— minimum number of observations required for statistics. UseLogReturn — use logarithmic returns (more robust to price scale).

— use logarithmic returns (more robust to price scale). SkipWeekends — ignore weekends.

— ignore weekends. ProbThreshold — probability level at which the signal triggers.

— probability level at which the signal triggers. ZEdgeThreshold — threshold for signal strength (absolute value).

— threshold for signal strength (absolute value). PushEnabled — enable/disable push notifications.

— enable/disable push notifications. AlertOncePerBar — avoid repeated alerts on every tick.





Are you interested in professional trading? subscribe to my channel: Subscribe!



In the screenshot below you can see 2 examples:

Red: Probability of growth = 0.663 (66%), density (quality) = 0.2 (20%).

Probability of growth = 0.663 (66%), density (quality) = 0.2 (20%). Yellow: Probability of decline = 57% (1 - 0.434), density = 42% (-0.423).

This is the probability for the next 3 bars, or any other number you set.







