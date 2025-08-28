Eabotpro Auto Filter

Eabotpro Auto Filter – Liquidity Zones + Trendlines + Fixed Fibonacci

This advanced indicator is designed to simplify technical analysis in MetaTrader 5 by combining three powerful tools:

  1. Liquidity Zones:

    • Accurately detects swing highs and lows.

    • Draws rectangles and lines at strong liquidity areas.

    • Supports wick detection and price labels directly on the chart.

  2. Dynamic Trendlines:

    • Automatically builds support and resistance trendlines using short and long lookback periods.

    • Optional breakout alert when price crosses trendlines.

    • Fully customizable colors, width, and the option to keep or remove old lines.

  3. Fixed Fibonacci Levels:

    • Based on the last closed candle of the selected base timeframe (Daily, H4, H1, etc.).

    • Draws key Fibonacci retracement/extension levels: -23.6%, 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%, 123.6%.

    • Displays text labels with timeframe name and percentage next to each level.

    • Unique color and style for every Fib level.

🔹 Extra Features:

  • Multi-timeframe support.

  • Auto-clean chart objects when changing symbol or timeframe (optional).

  • Object management with a customizable maximum objects limit.

  • Clean, lightweight, and fast code – suitable for manual trading or strategy integration.


