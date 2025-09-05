Smart Position Sizer

Smart Position Sizer (MT5)

Two clicks to map risk, auto-size, and execute with SL/TP prefilled—fast, visual, broker-aware.
Built to work beautifully across Forex, Futures, Indices, Metals, and CFD symbols.

Why traders love it (by market)

Forex

  • Spread-aware sizing (optional): include current spread in risk so your lot size targets net risk.

  • Pip & 5-digit precision: correct pip math on majors/minors; handles mini/micro volume steps automatically.

  • Side-price logic: uses bid/ask correctly for SL/TP placement and R-multiples.

Futures

  • True tick math: uses exchange tick size/value for accurate per-contract risk.

  • Contract-step safe: sizes to whole contracts and respects broker min distance & volume limits.

  • Snap-to-market entry: keeps stops tight on fast moving futures markets.

Indices & Metals / CFDs

  • “Points” display mode for index points; robust with gold, silver, US30/NQ/GER40, etc.

Two-Click Flow

  1. Click 1: ENTRY snaps to current price; live preview of Stop + 1R–4R array.

  2. Mouse move: adjust Stop; everything reflows and resizes in real time.

  3. Click 2: Stop & TPs lock; position size is calculated from your Gross $ Risk.

  4. Execute: One click confirms side, volume, SL ticks, TP distance and sends the order with SL/TP.

Highlights

  • Auto position sizing from your Stop Loss Risk Per Trade input; optional spread-inclusive sizing for FX.

  • Consistent R-multiples (1R..4R) from the same tick basis used for risk.

  • Units you work in: Ticks / Points / Pips (display only).

  • Snap-to-market entry on first click for accuracy on M1–M5.

  • Broker-aware execution: respects min stop distance, bid/ask, and volume step; floors size safely.

  • Line Arrays persist across timeframes: for micro and macro price movements

  • RESET in one click, clean and easy.

Quick Setup

  • Set Stop Loss Risk ($) and (for Forex) choose Include Spread in Sizing if you want net-risk lots.

  • Keep Auto Tick Value on (uses broker $/tick per 1.0 lot); or set a Manual Tick Value ($).

  • Click Take Profit Risk to Reward R Value you want for Quick Execution. 

Support: 

Profit Smasher

Profit Smasher AI Assistant

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. No guarantees of profit or performance.


