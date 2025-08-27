SuperTrend Filter Signal MT5



Super Trend Filter Indicator

SuperTrend Filter V5.2 MT5 Indicator, as provided in the code, is a custom technical analysis tool designed for 

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to identify market trends, provide trading signals, and display key price levels with a visually appealing interface.

Super trend Arrow Consider as a Master Candle, If super trend in Buy signal, then signal candle calculates as master candle 
and master candle close above the open candle then calculate filter Buy Arrow.  If super trend in Sell signal, then signal candle calculates master candle 
and master candle close below the open candle calculate filter Sell Arrow. 3 Target with Trailing Stop Loss 


Key Features of SuperTrend Filter MT5 Indicator
The indicator uses the Average True Range (ATR) combined with a multiplier to plot Trend Up (green, dotted line) and Trend Down (firebrick, dotted line) lines,
 indicating bullish or bearish market trends.
Buy Signal: Generated when the price closes above the previous Signal candle then indicate Buy arrow.
Sell Signal: Generated when the price closes below the previous Signal candle then indicate Sell arrow.
