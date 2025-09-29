Moving Average Short Term Long Term
- Indicatori
- Bambang Nugroho
- Versione: 1.0
📌 Description (English)
EMA 5-20-200 Cross Alerts (Fixed Alerts, No Repaint)
This indicator combines three popular EMAs (5, 20, and 200) to help traders identify short-term, mid-term, and long-term trends.
With visual arrows on the chart and automatic alerts (popup & push notification), it allows traders to catch entries and trend confirmations without constantly monitoring the screen.
🎯 Key Features:
-
Plots EMA 5, EMA 20, and EMA 200 directly on the chart.
-
Generates Buy/Sell signals (EMA5 vs EMA20) for short-term trend shifts.
-
Generates Long-Term Buy/Sell signals (EMA5 vs EMA200) for higher timeframe confirmations.
-
Non-repainting arrows plotted exactly when cross occurs.
-
Real-time notifications:
-
Popup alerts in MT5 platform.
-
Push notifications to mobile devices (if enabled).
-
-
Flexible signal mode:
-
Closed bar only (safer, no repaint).
-
Real-time (faster, but may repaint until bar closes).
-
-
Fully customizable: colors, arrow size, and offset can be adjusted.
📌 Use Cases:
-
Scalping (focus on EMA5 vs EMA20).
-
Swing trading (confirmation with EMA200).
-
Trend filter before applying another strategy.
📌 Deskripsi (Bahasa Indonesia)
EMA 5-20-200 Cross Alerts (Fixed Alerts, No Repaint)
Indikator ini menggabungkan tiga EMA populer (5, 20, dan 200) untuk membantu trader mengidentifikasi arah tren jangka pendek, menengah, dan panjang.
Dengan adanya panah visual pada chart serta alert otomatis (popup & push notification), indikator ini sangat berguna untuk entry dan konfirmasi tren tanpa harus memantau grafik terus-menerus.
🎯 Fitur Utama:
-
Menampilkan EMA 5, EMA 20, dan EMA 200 langsung di chart.
-
Memberikan sinyal Buy/Sell (EMA5 vs EMA20) untuk tren jangka pendek.
-
Memberikan sinyal Long-Term Buy/Sell (EMA5 vs EMA200) untuk konfirmasi arah tren besar.
-
Panah otomatis muncul di grafik saat terjadi cross (tidak repaint).
-
Notifikasi real-time:
-
Popup alert di platform MT5.
-
Push notification ke perangkat mobile (jika diaktifkan).
-
-
Mode sinyal fleksibel:
-
Sinyal hanya pada bar tertutup (lebih aman, tidak repaint).
-
Atau sinyal real-time (lebih cepat, tapi bisa berubah sampai bar close).
-
-
Pengaturan penuh: warna, ukuran panah, dan offset bisa disesuaikan.
📌 Kegunaan:
-
Scalping (fokus EMA5 vs EMA20).
-
Swing trading (konfirmasi dengan EMA200).
-
Filter arah trend sebelum entry menggunakan strategi lain.