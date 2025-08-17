Colorful MACD

Colorful MACD is MT5 version of TradingView default MACD. This indicator has 4 different colors for MACD histogram, so it's so easy to detect fluctuations in histogram.

Features:

  • Colorful Histogram Bars
  • Show/Hide Signal Line
  • Show/Hide MACD Line
  • Flexible price control

Please call me if you need more input parameters or modified version of this indicator.

