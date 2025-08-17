Colorful MACD
- Indicatori
- Morteza Fakoorrad
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 29 agosto 2025
Colorful MACD is MT5 version of TradingView default MACD. This indicator has 4 different colors for MACD histogram, so it's so easy to detect fluctuations in histogram.
Features:
- Colorful Histogram Bars
- Show/Hide Signal Line
- Show/Hide MACD Line
- Flexible price control
Please call me if you need more input parameters or modified version of this indicator.
L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.