Colorful MACD
- Indicateurs
- Morteza Fakoorrad
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 29 août 2025
Colorful MACD is MT5 version of TradingView default MACD. This indicator has 4 different colors for MACD histogram, so it's so easy to detect fluctuations in histogram.
Features:
- Colorful Histogram Bars
- Show/Hide Signal Line
- Show/Hide MACD Line
- Flexible price control
Please call me if you need more input parameters or modified version of this indicator.
