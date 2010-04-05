Overview:

ShadowStrike EA is a high-precision Expert Advisor designed exclusively for bearish market conditions. Built to operate only on EURUSD M15, this EA focuses only on sell-side trading with zero buy-side exposure. It uses a blend of technical confirmations including EMA divergence, Ichimoku cloud structure, Bollinger Band compression, and RSI exhaustion to capture bearish momentum with exceptional precision.

📈 Strategy Highlights:

✅ Trades: Sell orders only

✅ Pair: EURUSD

✅ Timeframe: M15 only

Fibonacci-based lot scaling (not martingale)

Bollinger Bandwidth + ATR for volatility filtering

Ichimoku cloud logic with multi-layer filtering

RSI-based exhaustion and bar analysis

Dynamic trailing stop and breakeven logic

Drawdown monitoring and smart exit triggers

⚠️ Critical Usage Note:

Attach ShadowStrike EA only to EURUSD on M15 timeframe

EA will not function correctly on other symbols or timeframes

It does not place buy trades under any condition

📊 Backtest Ready: Use Tick Data for high-fidelity backtests. Results depend on broker conditions (spread, slippage, execution speed).

📌 Requirements:

Recommended Balance: $300+

Leverage: 1:500

ECN Broker

VPS strongly recommended for 24/5 uptime

🔐 Risk Controls:

Max spread check

Minimum free margin requirement



