ShadowStrike
- Experts
- Chanikya Konda
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Overview:
ShadowStrike EA is a high-precision Expert Advisor designed exclusively for bearish market conditions. Built to operate only on EURUSD M15, this EA focuses only on sell-side trading with zero buy-side exposure. It uses a blend of technical confirmations including EMA divergence, Ichimoku cloud structure, Bollinger Band compression, and RSI exhaustion to capture bearish momentum with exceptional precision.
📈 Strategy Highlights:
-
✅ Trades: Sell orders only
-
✅ Pair: EURUSD
-
✅ Timeframe: M15 only
-
Fibonacci-based lot scaling (not martingale)
-
Bollinger Bandwidth + ATR for volatility filtering
-
Ichimoku cloud logic with multi-layer filtering
-
RSI-based exhaustion and bar analysis
-
Dynamic trailing stop and breakeven logic
-
Drawdown monitoring and smart exit triggers
⚠️ Critical Usage Note:
-
Attach ShadowStrike EA only to EURUSD on M15 timeframe
-
EA will not function correctly on other symbols or timeframes
-
It does not place buy trades under any condition
📊 Backtest Ready: Use Tick Data for high-fidelity backtests. Results depend on broker conditions (spread, slippage, execution speed).
📌 Requirements:
-
Recommended Balance: $300+
-
Leverage: 1:500
-
ECN Broker
-
VPS strongly recommended for 24/5 uptime
🔐 Risk Controls:
-
Max spread check
-
Minimum free margin requirement