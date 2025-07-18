Hidden Riskless Hedging

This type of riskless arbitrage is based on overlooked patterns, where the goal is to convert the trend of EURUSD into a set of periodic functions, each of which continuously crosses the zero line. Which means that the PnL of each set keeps oscillating between positive and negative.

It is riskless because profitability depends NEITHER on trending action NOR flat market! It depends on obscure correlation patterns which you cannot see while looking at any of the 4 pairs involved. This you will not find anywhere else,  and even here the training part will be available until 2027. You are buying the idea, few charting tools, and basic training. I provide these, together with all the theory and training, therefore do no take it lightly. You will gain insight into this setup, and also you will be able to extend the strategy to other pairs.


THIS INDICATOR IS SOLD IN STAGES - I DON'T EXPECT YOU TO BUY SUCH A SYSTEM IN ONE 30K TRANSACTION. MINIMUM ACCEPTABLE DEAL TO START, FOR THE CONCEPT PART IS ANY SERIOUS OFFER BETWEEN 4000 AND 8000 USD FOR THE THINGS YOU NEED, next stage is the timing and deeper analysis tools to improve entry/exit, so you spend less time in the trade. less time in a trade, less interest rate charge.

In the most recent test, the first set of trades (1 lot size) made  $2,125 very quickly,  which we took and closed the set, while the losing set was losing similar figure, some -$2,000,  it took more than 10 days to reach the zero line, the $2000 loss became a tiny profit, but it also had $118 interest rate chagre, so overall it was a small loss,  but too small to the profitable set's profit.


At first glance it seems like it doens't make sense, even wise traders never look beyond triangle arbitrage and don't even suspect the existence of anything better. Our method relies on proxy pairs, at first glance, mathematically you cannot even see the PnL difference, but there is a difference. And this is big enough to make $1000 per month at 1 lot size.


You are probably not familiar with these kinds of arbitrage strategies, when you hear about arbitrage you tend to think of ultra fast trading, and when you hear about forex hedging you tend to think of some meaningless buy/sell scenarios, where there's perfect symmetry, and hence no possibility of profit. 


For the immediate future, the next 10-20 days It is not possible to lose because it is not possible to get trapped in the 'wrong side' because we trade both sides, we just use different times to exit each set of trades. So we exit both at a profit, or one at a large profit and the other at a small loss or near breakeven level.


What you will actually get by purchasing this indicator: You will be guided further how this works and we will reveal the actual currency pairs used, and how exactly it is done.


As you can see from the trade simulator,  there is risk of lsoing the periodisity if the trades are left open for too long,  such as 50 days or more, or entering the trades at not the best time,  such waiting period is not used anyway,  the swap charges are prohibitively high,  and even if the trades are profitable the swap costs would offset all profits. But for for the immediate future, 5 to 15 days,  the oscilation is fully practical and possible to use.

Summary:  In theory and in practice this riskless arbitrage is not 100% perfect, we have 2 limitations, swap charges and slow drift of the trades. Because the markets can swing against you more than your account can take but in practive this risk is eliminated by using the simulator and seeing what has happened in the past 5, 10 or 20 days.  and going in the trade one way, or in the reverse way, this maximizes profits and saves time. This way the risk is really low,  and not even swap charges can impact your profits significantly.  But it works well enough for practical purposes, there's no need to have trades open for too long.


Profit potential when trading at one lot size, is $800 to $2000 per month.  We also have one more tool in the making to further improve the entry/exit timing of the trades, this is under test. 


https://youtu.be/BOPionygPQk












#low risk, #riskless arbitrage, #riskless hedging


