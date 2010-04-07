Boleta Aguias Traders
- Utilità
- Vagner Guimaraes Da Silva
- Versione: 1.3
- Aggiornato: 23 giugno 2025
- Attivazioni: 20
Buy Limit, Sell Limit Pending Orders.
With the Aguias Traders Order, you can set Takeprofit and Stoploss together with the pre-defined Lot as an OCO order, plotting the price of Buy Limit and Sell Limit orders. It has a confirmation function, when clicking on the chart, the first click marks the price, the second click confirms the location, the third click sends the order, with this method, you avoid sending unnecessary orders. A simple and easy way to plot orders quickly.