Connect Indicator is a tool used for connecting indicators between the MQL market and MT4.

The connected indicators are made by our group and can be used for other applications, such as sending messages to the Line application or Telegram application.

Function and indicator buffer

Buffer one is the high price of the previous candle.

Usage

To connect indicators to fully operate functions, such as sending messages from MT4 to the Line application with and without screen.

