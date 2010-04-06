FoxForex Management Zero Version

  • Risk management settings
  • Automatic lot size calculation based on risk
  • Open Buy and Sell positions with one click based on settings
  • Open positions graphically (Buy Limit – Buy Stop – Sell Limit – Sell Stop)
  • Real-time display of open positions' profit/loss and daily profit/loss
  • Completely free

