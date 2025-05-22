FoxForex Management Smart Version MT4

  • Risk management settings
  • Automatic lot size calculation based on risk
  • Open Buy and Sell positions with one click based on settings
  • Open positions graphically (Buy Limit – Buy Stop – Sell Limit – Sell Stop)
  • Risk-free open positions
  • Open new trades with TP and SL from previous open trades
  • Close all open trades with one click
  • Setting to close open positions based on Sell or Buy positions
  • Save 50% and 80% of open trades' profit
  • Find supply and demand zones and update them automatically in real-time
  • Ability to hide or display entry zones on different timeframes: 1 minute, 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 4 hours
  • Set the best stop loss point
  • Set the best risk-free point
  • Save part of the trade profit using Fibonacci points
  • Ability to set trading rules according to strategy and risk management
  • Real-time display of open positions' profit/loss and daily profit/loss
This Expert Advisor includes everything you need for professional trading — with nothing unnecessary.



