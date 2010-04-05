Midnight Sniper EA
- Experts
- Soufiane Abdelmoujoud
- Versione: 5.0
- Aggiornato: 4 giugno 2025
- Attivazioni: 10
🔹 Midnight Sniper EA (MT4) – For XAUUSD
✅ Stable Strategy | No Martingale | No Grid | Smart Risk Control
📄 Description:
Midnight Sniper EA is a fully automated trading system built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). It employs a stable, non-scalping strategy designed for the calm night sessions, avoiding martingale, grid, or risky averaging methods. The EA opens trades at a precise hour to capture low-risk, high-reward movements.
✨ Features:
❌ No Martingale
❌ No Grid
✅ Auto lot calculation based on account balance
✅ Lightweight and beginner-friendly
✅ Designed for long-term, consistent profitability
📌 Recommendations:
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)
Timeframe: 1H (optimize via backtesting)
Trading Time: Set to 20:00 GMT (adjust to your broker’s server time accordingly)
Minimum Deposit: $100
⚙️ Settings:
Auto or manual lot size
Risk percentage control
💡 Note:
Midnight Sniper EA does not overtrade. It patiently waits for high-probability entries at a precise time, aiming for maximum precision and minimal drawdown. Ideal for traders who value quality over quantity.
🕒 Make sure to set the trading time to 20:00 GMT (or adjust to match your broker’s time – typically one hour before market close).