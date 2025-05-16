Rocket Fx Multi-Target EA Summary

This MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to place multi-target pending orders (both buy and sell) with individual take profit levels and shared stop loss. Here's how it operates:

Key Features

Multi-Target Order Placement: Creates pending orders (Stop or Limit) with up to 4 take profit targets Risk Management: Calculates position size based on account balance and user-defined risk percentage User Interface: Provides input fields for entry prices, stop losses, take profits, and lot size Order Management: Includes functions to close all orders and toggle between stop/limit orders

Operation Flow

Initialization

Creates a GUI with input fields for: Buy/Sell entry prices Stop loss levels Take profit targets (4 levels) Lot size

Sets up buttons for placing orders, closing all positions, toggling order type, and calculating lot size

Displays risk management information (account balance, risk percentage, max lot size)

Order Placement

User enters parameters in the input fields: Entry prices (buy and/or sell)

Stop loss levels

Take profit targets (up to 4)

Lot size (or calculates automatically) When "Place Orders" is clicked: Converts pending orders into 4 separate orders (one for each TP level)

Each order has 1/4 of the total lot size

Uses either stop or limit orders based on toggle setting

Assigns unique magic numbers and comments to track orders

Risk Management

Calculates maximum lot size based on: Account balance User-defined risk percentage (default 5%) Distance between entry and stop loss

Updates risk information in real-time on the chart

Additional Functionality

Close All : Closes all open positions and deletes pending orders

Order Type Toggle : Switches between stop and limit orders

Auto Lot Calculation : Calculates appropriate lot size based on stop loss distance

Trailing Stop : Moves stop loss to breakeven when first TP is hit

Security Checks: Validates authorized accounts and license expiration

Technical Details

Uses separate orders for each TP level rather than partial closes

Maintains visual feedback through chart labels

Includes error handling for order operations

Designed for forex markets (handles JPY pairs correctly)

This EA provides a structured way to implement multi-target trading strategies while maintaining strict risk control parameters.



