Advanced TP SL Control

Overview

This expert advisor (EA) monitors open positions and closes them based on the total floating profit or loss per symbol. It allows both global and symbol-specific configurations to control risk or lock in profits automatically.

Core Functionality

  • Tracks total floating P/L (profit or loss) per symbol in account currency.

  • Automatically closes positions if a defined threshold is reached.

  • Fully customizable per symbol via the CustomizedSettings string.

Input Parameters

  • GlobalTakeLoss (double)
    Defines a global profit/loss threshold in account currency.
    Positive values → Close when total profit reaches this amount.
    Negative values → Close when total loss exceeds this amount.
    Set to 0 to use per-symbol settings from CustomizedSettings .

  • GlobalOrderDirection (enum)
    Filters which direction of trades are counted:

    • Buy

    • Sell

    • BuyAndSell (default)

  • ProfitLossAllOrders (enum)
    Filters which trades are counted:

    • OnlyProfitPositions

    • OnlyLossPositions

    • ProfitAndLossPositions (default)

  • ConcernedMode (enum)
    Defines what to close when the threshold is reached:

    • AllOrders : closes all trades for the symbol

    • ConcernedOrders : closes only those trades that were used in the calculation

  • CustomizedSettings (string)
    Format: "SYMBOL,DIRECTION,PL_FILTER,CONCERNED_FLAG,THRESHOLD;"
    Example: "EURUSD,B,L,C,-50.0;XAUUSD,S,P,A,100.0;"

    • DIRECTION : B = Buy, S = Sell, A = BuyAndSell

    • PL_FILTER : P = OnlyProfit, L = OnlyLoss, X = ProfitAndLoss

    • CONCERNED_FLAG : C = ConcernedOrders, A = AllOrders

    • THRESHOLD : Profit/loss threshold in account currency

  • Ping (int)
    Interval in seconds to refresh and evaluate orders.

How It Works

  1. Every Ping seconds, EA evaluates orders.

  2. Calculates total P/L for each symbol based on filters.

  3. If threshold is reached, it closes the defined trades (all or concerned).

  4. On chart, current P/L is shown in green (profit) or red (loss).


