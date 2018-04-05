Volume ThermalVision

Volume Thermal Vision - Advanced Volume Analysis for MetaTrader 4

Unlock the power of volume analysis with Volume Thermal Vision, a sophisticated indicator designed to enhance your trading decisions. Developed by Jean Roso, this tool provides a dynamic visualization of volume intensity through a customizable heatmap, empowering traders to identify market trends and potential reversals with precision.

Key Features:

Multi-Protocol Visualization: Choose from five distinct protocols—Tactical, StealthMode, ThermalVision, NightVision, and FrostVision—to adapt the indicator's color scheme to your preferred style. Each protocol offers a unique gradient to highlight volume intensity, from subtle dark tones to vibrant thermal scales.

Volume Heatmap with Eight Levels: The indicator categorizes volume into eight distinct levels, each represented by a different color, allowing you to quickly assess market activity. From low to high volume, the gradient provides an intuitive understanding of market dynamics.

EMA Integration: Enable the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) scan to smooth volume data and detect significant deviations. Optionally deploy the EMA as a visual overlay with customizable width and color for deeper trend analysis.

Red Alert System: Activate the Red Alert feature to receive notifications when volume exceeds a user-defined threshold, ensuring you never miss critical market movements.

Interactive Controls: Display on-chart buttons to dynamically adjust the Recon Range and EMA Scope, providing real-time control over the indicator's sensitivity without needing to reopen the settings.

Customizable Appearance: Fine-tune the indicator to your preferences with adjustable parameters, including Recon Range, EMA settings, and alert thresholds, ensuring it aligns perfectly with your trading strategy.

Why Choose Volume Thermal Vision?

Volume Thermal Vision is designed for traders who demand precision and flexibility. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or long-term investor, this indicator offers actionable insights into market volume, helping you anticipate price movements with confidence. Its advanced features, combined with an intuitive interface, make it an essential tool for any MetaTrader 4 user.

Contact Information:

For support or inquiries, please reach out to Jean Roso at jeantw7@gmail.com, or mensagem

Elevate your trading with Volume Thermal Vision—your ultimate companion for volume-based market analysis.



