MT4 Position Manager
- Utilità
- Istvan Nyulaszi
- Versione: 1.0
- Open/Sell buttons for open orders
- Lot size, SL, TP for positions
- "Set Breakeven" button for set SL on all opened positions
- "Set TP" button for set TP on all opened positions
- "Close Half lot" button for closing all open positions half lot size( opened 1.0Lot, click the button and automated close 0.5Lot)
- "Positions Half Close" button for close open positions half qty. (Opened 10 position, ckick the button and automated close 5 positions)
- "Close All" button for all open positions close.