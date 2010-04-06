MT4 Position Manager

MT4 Position manager


- Open/Sell buttons for open orders

- Lot size, SL, TP for positions

- "Set Breakeven" button for set SL on all opened positions

"Set TP" button for set TP on all opened positions

- "Close Half lot" button for closing all open positions half lot size( opened 1.0Lot, click the button and automated close 0.5Lot)

- "Positions Half Close" button for close open positions half qty. (Opened 10 position, ckick the button and automated close 5 positions)

- "Close All" button for all open positions close.

