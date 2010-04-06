Auto Trader Pro ZoroFX

ZoroFX EA MT4 - Smart Risk Management Trading Tool

ZoroFX EA is a powerful pending order tool for MT4 designed to help traders manage risk effectively and execute precise entries.

Key Features:

  • Custom Risk Range: 1% to 90%

  • Risk Reward Ratio setting

  • Supports all pending order types: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop

  • Auto lot size calculation based on risk

  • Auto Take Profit & Stop Loss levels

  • Close All Orders button

  • Simple and user-friendly interface

  • Clean visual panel with real-time input control

  • Built-in ZoroFX watermark for identity & protection

Perfect for scalping, swing trading, or long-term trading with full control over risk management.


