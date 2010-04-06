Auto Trader Pro ZoroFX
- Utilità
- Akkpar Qurbani Kusuma
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 7
ZoroFX EA MT4 - Smart Risk Management Trading Tool
ZoroFX EA is a powerful pending order tool for MT4 designed to help traders manage risk effectively and execute precise entries.
Key Features:
Custom Risk Range: 1% to 90%
Risk Reward Ratio setting
Supports all pending order types: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop
Auto lot size calculation based on risk
Auto Take Profit & Stop Loss levels
Close All Orders button
Simple and user-friendly interface
Clean visual panel with real-time input control
Built-in ZoroFX watermark for identity & protection
Perfect for scalping, swing trading, or long-term trading with full control over risk management.