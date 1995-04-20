Parabolic SAR Deviation BigBeluga MT4

Parabolic SAR + Deviation [BigBeluga] is an enhanced Parabolic SAR indicator designed to detect trends while incorporating deviation levels and trend change markers for added depth in analyzing price movements.

🔵Key Features:

> Parabolic SAR with Optimized Settings:

  • Built on the classic Parabolic SAR, this version uses predefined default settings to enhance its ability to detect and confirm trends.
  • Clear trend direction is indicated by smooth trend lines, allowing traders to easily visualize market movement

Trend Change Markers:

  • When a trend change occurs based on the SAR, the indicator plots  "price value of the trend change" at the trend change point.

> Deviation Levels:

  • Four deviation levels are automatically plotted when a trend change occurs (up or down).
  • Uptrend: Deviation levels are positioned above the entry point.
  • Downtrend: Deviation levels are positioned below the entry point.
  • Levels are labeled with numbers 1 to 4, representing increasing degrees of deviation.

> Dynamic Level Updates:

  • When the price crosses a deviation level, the level becomes dashed and its label changes to display the volume at the breakout point.
  • This volume information helps traders assess the strength of the breakout and the potential for trend continuation or reversal.
  • High volume at a breakout may indicate strong momentum, while low volume could signal potential exhaustion or a false breakout.

🔵Usage:

  • Identify Trends: Use the trend change triangles and smooth SAR trend lines to confirm whether the market is trending up or down.
  • Analyze Deviation Levels: Monitor deviation levels **1–4** to identify potential breakout points and assess the degree of price deviation from the entry point.
  • Observe Trend Change Points: Utilize the triangles and price labels to quickly spot significant trend changes.
  • Volume Insights: Evaluate the volume displayed at crossed levels to determine the strength of the breakout and assess the likelihood of trend continuation or reversal.
  • Risk Management: Use deviation levels as potential stop-loss or take-profit zones, depending on the strength of the trend and volume conditions.


Parabolic SAR + Deviation [BigBeluga] is an essential tool for traders seeking a straightforward yet powerful method to identify trends, analyze price deviations, and gain insights into volume dynamics at critical breakout and trend change levels.


