This is an Expert that gives you a control panel with two buttons - 'Hide Stops' and 'Show Stops'.

With a click of a button you can hide your stoploss and takeprofit levels from your broker and restore them if necessary.

When levels are hidden Expert tracks orders in the background and closes them as soon as the price exceeds hidden levels.

It is not opening new orders just working with existing ones, only stoploss and takeprofit levels are not visible to the market.

Choose zero as magic number if you want all your trades to be managed or type exact magic number of any other Expert you wish to manage exclusively.

Expert trading must be allowed. Have fun playing!

