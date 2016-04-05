Broker Connection Monitor

Broker Connection Monitor - Keep Your Trading Secure!

Ensure Stable Trading with Real-time Broker Connection Monitoring!

Are you tired of unexpected connection drops affecting your trades? Do you want to monitor your broker's connection status, server speed, and lost connections in real-time? The Broker Connection Monitor is a must-have utility that gives you a clear, live status of your trading environment directly on your chart!

What Does This Utility Do? Tracks Broker Connection – Instantly detects whether your broker's server is online or if you've lost connection. Monitors Server Speed – Shows the response time (latency) of your broker's trading server. Displays Broker & Server Details – Get the exact broker name, trading server location, and connection stability. Counts Lost Connections – Records how many times your trading terminal has lost connection to the broker. Customizable Chart Display – Choose what information to show and where to display it on your chart.

How It Works The Broker Connection Monitor continuously checks the connection status of your trading terminal. If your connection drops, it records the event and updates the counter in real-time. You'll also see the server speed (latency), broker name, and trading server details – all displayed clearly on your chart!

Key Monitoring Features: Connection Status – Tracks whether your trading terminal is connected or disconnected. Lost Connection Counter – Displays how many times the connection was lost. Server Response Speed – Measures how fast the broker's server responds. Real-time Display on Chart – Instant updates without needing to open extra panels. Fully Customizable – Adjust font size, label colors, and position on the chart.

Why You Need This Utility Stay Aware of Broker Stability – Avoid surprises by knowing when and how often your broker loses connection. Monitor Trading Conditions – High latency can cause execution delays. See your broker's response time in real-time! Simple & Lightweight – No complicated settings, just plug and play!

Customization Options Show/Hide Any Information – Choose which details to display. Adjust Label Colors – Match the labels to your preferred chart theme. Move Information to Any Corner – Display stats where you like them. Adjust Font Size – Make the text easier to read.

How to Use

  1. Attach the Broker Connection Monitor to your chart.
  2. Adjust the settings to your preference.
  3. The connection status, broker details, and server response speed instantly appear on your chart!

Get it now for just $30! Ensure your trading setup remains stable and reliable!

Need support? Contact me via direct message!


RTSPattern
Tomas Belak
Indicatori
The indicator provides a superior alternative to price action analysis. It enables the identification of normalized patterns, which are then transformed into a graphical representation to forecast future steps within a time series. In the top-left corner, you'll find information regarding the expected prediction accuracy, determined through a complex MSQE calculation. You have the flexibility to adjust the time window, making it easy to validate the indicator's performance. Additionally, you can
Gann Angles Real Time
Aleksandr Zhulin
Utilità
Gann Angles For 20 years now, our team has been trading in the markets and actively applying Gann methods. We developed all the tools ourselves and have been using them for a very long time. But just recently, we decided to share some of them. And when we decided which instrument would be the first, everyone named Gann Angles in unison. This is quite predictable, since angles have long earned a reputation as an accurate and reliable tool. We tried to make the Gann Fan multifunctional and at the
Smart Target Lines
HANI MABAD
Utilità
SMARTTARGETLINES – PRECISION TARGET VISUALIZER FOR MT4 The ultimate tool for traders who want to see exactly where price must go to hit their profit or equity targets — for BUY , SELL , and NET positions. KEY BENEFITS ️ Draws dynamic BUY , SELL , and NET TARGET LINES ️ Shows real-time price targets based on your equity or profit goals ️ Displays distance-to-target in points , dollars , or both ️ Includes a glowing corner label that changes color as you approach your goal ️ Clean des
REX complete 3in1
Christophe Godart
Indicatori
This is the complete REX package. It consists of the lite, pro and ULTRA version.  Perfect for beginners and intermediates. REX complete is 100% non repaint. The strategy is based on a mix of different strategies, statistics, including pivot points, oscillators and patterns.  As the trading idea consists of a variety of some classic indicators like Momentum, Williams Percent Range, CCI, Force Index, WPR, DeMarker, CCI, RSI and Stochastic, it is clear that the fundamental indicators have being u
Trend Line Map Pro
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.5 (16)
Indicatori
Trend Line Map indicator is an addons for Trend Screener Indicator . It's working as a scanner for all signals generated by Trend screener ( Trend Line Signals ) . It's a Trend Line Scanner based on Trend Screener Indicator.  If you don't have Trend Screener Pro Indicator, the Trend Line Map Pro will not work. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Line Map Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) By accessing to our MQL5 Blog,  you can find all our premium indicators wit
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicatori
VR Cub è un indicatore per ottenere punti di ingresso di alta qualità. L'indicatore è stato sviluppato per facilitare i calcoli matematici e semplificare la ricerca dei punti di ingresso in una posizione. La strategia di trading per la quale è stato scritto l'indicatore ha dimostrato la sua efficacia per molti anni. La semplicità della strategia di trading è il suo grande vantaggio, che consente anche ai trader alle prime armi di commerciare con successo con essa. VR Cub calcola i punti di apert
Horizontal Ray Pro
Lukasz Kubisz
Utilità
Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
Force Index Flat Detector m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "FORCE Index FLAT Detector" - è un efficace strumento ausiliario per il trading! Nessun bisogno di ridisegnare. Ti offro di aggiornare i tuoi metodi di trading con questo fantastico indicatore per MT4. - L'indicatore mostra le aree piatte di prezzo sul grafico. Dispone di un parametro di "sensibilità piatta", responsabile del rilevamento del prezzo piatto. - "FORCE Index FLAT Detector" può essere utilizzato per confermare l'ingresso di Price Action o in combinazione con
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicatori
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
