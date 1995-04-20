Adjustable Volume Profile

Adjustable Volume Profile Indicator

The Adjustable Volume Profile is a custom MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator designed to visually display the volume distribution of a financial instrument across a specific price range and time period. This indicator allows traders to analyze the volume profile based on either real volume or tick volume, helping to identify key levels of support, resistance, and market activity.


Key Features:

  • Customizable Timeframe: The indicator can be set to any available timeframe, allowing traders to analyze volume distribution over different periods.
  • Adjustable Precision: Traders can fine-tune the precision of the volume profile with an adjustable setting, offering more granular or broader volume visualization.
  • Volume Type Selection: The indicator supports both real volume (based on actual trading volume) and tick volume (based on the number of price changes).
  • Price Range Division: The volume profile divides the price range into customizable levels, enabling the identification of key price points where significant volume has traded.
  • Point of Control (POC): The indicator highlights the POC, the price level where the highest volume occurred, providing a potential zone of interest for future price movements.
  • Color Customization: Users can customize the colors for the volume profile and Point of Control to align with their charting preferences.
  • Interactive Objects: The start and end points of the volume profile are draggable, allowing for real-time adjustments and analysis.
  • Support for Multiple Timeframes: It can work across different timeframes, adapting dynamically based on the user's chart settings.

How it Works:

The Adjustable Volume Profile calculates the volume traded within a specified time range, plotting the results on the chart. Traders can specify the start and end times using vertical lines, and the indicator will calculate the volume for each price level within that range. The results are visualized on the chart with bars that show the relative volume at each price level.

Practical Uses:

  • Identify Key Support and Resistance Levels: The volume profile shows areas of high trading activity that often coincide with significant support or resistance levels.
  • Market Trend Analysis: By observing where the highest volume occurs, traders can gain insights into market sentiment and potential trend reversals.
  • Optimal Trade Entry and Exit Points: The Point of Control (POC) can serve as a target for taking profits or setting stop-loss levels.

Benefits:

  • Enhanced Market Insight: By analyzing volume distribution, traders gain a deeper understanding of market dynamics and price action.
  • Customizable and Flexible: The adjustable precision and volume type allow for tailored analysis that suits various trading strategies.
  • User-Friendly Interface: The interactive, draggable lines and adjustable settings make it easy for traders to analyze the market in real-time.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, the Adjustable Volume Profile provides valuable insights into market behavior, helping you make more informed trading decisions.


Altri dall’autore
Smarter Trend Channel
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
Indicatori
Indicatore Smarter Trend Channel Descrizione: L'indicatore Smarter Trend Channel è uno strumento potente e flessibile progettato per aiutare i trader a identificare visivamente le principali tendenze di mercato tracciando dinamicamente linee di supporto e resistenza sui grafici dei prezzi. Utilizzando calcoli fractali avanzati, l'indicatore regola automaticamente le linee di tendenza in base alle condizioni di mercato, consentendo ai trader di individuare rotture e potenziali punti di inversion
FREE
Coloured Parabolic SAR
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
Indicatori
Overview: The Coloured Parabolic SAR Indicator is a visually enhanced trading tool designed to make trend-following and trade identification easier. This customizable indicator provides clear visual cues with color-coded signals for bullish (buy) and bearish (sell) trends directly on your MT4 chart. Key Features: Color-Coded Signals : Lime green "o" symbol for Buy signals. Red "o" symbol for Sell signals. Customizable Inputs : Adjustable Step and Maximum parameters to fine-tune the Parabolic SA
FREE
Bull and Bear Strength
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
Indicatori
Indicatore di Forza dei Tori e degli Orsi Aggiornamento 1.3 L'indicatore dei Tori e degli Orsi ora include un profilo di volume integrato per rilevare le aree di volume più forte all'interno di un dato intervallo di barre. Questo può essere ulteriormente modificato secondo le tue preferenze e impostazioni per una rilevazione esperta della forza dei tori e degli orsi con il volume più alto. Questo aiuta per: Rilevazione precoce e opportunità di ingresso precise Rilevazione dei cambiamenti di di
Dashboard Trade Manager
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
1 (1)
Utilità
Dashboard.mq4 - Gestore di Trading Semplice Progettato per coloro che amano il trading manuale e desiderano uno strumento per semplificare la gestione delle operazioni, questo potente strumento MQL4 migliora l'efficienza del trading fornendo una dashboard in tempo reale per gestire le proprie operazioni. Si integra perfettamente in MetaTrader, calcola la dimensione dei lotti e tiene traccia delle metriche di rischio senza sforzo. Funzionalità principali: Visualizzazione del Rischio e della Margi
FREE
Coloured MACD
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
Indicatori
The Colored MACD indicator is a versatile and powerful tool designed to enhance your technical analysis by providing an intuitive visualization of market momentum and trend changes. Built on the foundation of the popular Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator, this version introduces color-coded histograms to easily distinguish between bullish and bearish momentum. Key Features: Color-Coded Visualization : The indicator features a lime-colored histogram when the MACD is above the
FREE
Coloured Bollinger Bands
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
Indicatori
Coloured Bollinger Bands The Coloured Bollinger Bands indicator is an enhanced version of the standard Bollinger Bands, offering customizable features to suit your trading needs. It uses the classic Simple Moving Average (SMA) as the middle band, and allows you to easily change the appearance of the bands, including the option to select colors and line types, ensuring better visual clarity and adaptability on your charts
FREE
Trend Master ZA
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
Indicatori
Indicatore Trend Master ZA Sfrutta la potenza dell'analisi delle tendenze con l'indicatore Trend Master ZA. Progettato per i trader che desiderano combinare più strategie tecniche in un singolo indicatore, questo strumento potente fornisce informazioni approfondite sulle tendenze di mercato e sulle fluttuazioni dei prezzi. Caratteristiche principali: Analisi delle tendenze con le Bande di Bollinger : Utilizza la potenza delle Bande di Bollinger per identificare le tendenze di mercato. Il period
Smarter Support and Resistance
Moegamat Luqmaan Titus
Indicatori
Indicatore di Supporto e Resistenza Intelligente L'Indicatore di Supporto e Resistenza Intelligente è progettato per migliorare la tua analisi tecnica identificando automaticamente i livelli chiave di supporto e resistenza su più periodi, aiutando i trader a prendere decisioni più informate. Questo strumento calcola in modo efficiente i punti di prezzo più alti e più bassi su un periodo di riferimento specificato, basandosi sui livelli più testati, quindi calcola la media di questi livelli per t
