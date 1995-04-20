Trend Guardian Pro MT4
- Indicatori
- Evgeniy Zhdan
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Trend Guardian Pro - Advanced Trend Prediction Indicator
Trend Guardian Pro is the result of collaborative work by a team of professional mathematicians, analysts, and traders. The indicator is based on years of market data analysis and employs cutting-edge mathematical modeling techniques for early detection of potential trend changes.
Key Features:
- Early prediction - the indicator analyzes multiple market factors to identify signs of trend changes before they become apparent
- Comprehensive analysis - simultaneous analysis of multiple timeframes for signal confirmation
- Adaptive algorithms - automatic adjustment to current market volatility
- Noise filtering - advanced market noise filtering methods to reduce false signals
- User-friendly interface - clear display of all essential information on the chart
Core Functions:
- Trend strength determination (weak/medium/strong)
- Volume analysis for signal confirmation
- Built-in alert system (sound, email, push notifications)
- Compatible with all major trading instruments
Ideal For:
- Intraday traders
- Medium-term investors
- Long-term traders
- Beginning traders seeking to understand market structure
- Experienced traders looking for additional confirmation of their strategies
Trend Guardian Pro is a professional tool for those who take trading seriously and aim to make more informed trading decisions based on comprehensive market analysis.
Developed by a team of professional mathematicians and traders with over 50 years of combined experience in financial markets.