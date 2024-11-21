ADX Dashboard pro MT4
- Indicateurs
- The Huy Phan
- Version: 2.0
- Mise à jour: 21 novembre 2024
- Activations: 20
This is the ADX Dashboard MT5.
This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes in MT4 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart.
It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email.
The buy signal is the cross over of DI+ and DI-
The sell signal is the cross under of DI+ and DI-.
The up trend color will be displayed when DI+ is greater than DI-
The down trend color will be displayed when DI+ is less than DI-
The value of ADX value will be displayed in each cell.