FTMO Protector 7

PROTECT YOUR FTMO Account in a simplest way

Must-Have Account Protector for any Prop-trading Account and Challenge

MT4 / MT5 Expert Advisor that protects your Forex Prop Trading account from an unexpected drawdown!

FTMO Protector is a Tool that lets you manage trades and control your profit and loss across multiple Robots and currency pairs using a simple parameters and settings.

Use as many EAs and Instruments you need, the Protector will:

1. Calculate your midnight (01:00 System time) Balance and real daily Profit/Loss

2. Once getting your Target Profit or Loss will close ALL EAs

3. Will close all open deals

4. Will close all open orders





Simple Input parameters:

Max daily loss: 3,000

Minimum Equity: 91,500

Equity target: 100,050

Time to close and Open

Why FTMO Challenge?

You can define 2 time frames, for example 08:00-14:00 ; 16:30-21:00 (MT5 time)

Protector will turn on AUTO trading button at 08:00, at 14:00 he will close all open trades (leave other EAs) and turn OFF the AUTO trading button automatically

Then turn on AUTO trading button again at 16:30, and at 21:00 he will close all open trades (leave other EAs) and turn OFF the AUTO trading button automatically





*** If change Account number need to clean the memory:

1. Close the Protector

2. Tools --> Global Variables --> delete "equtprotect lines"



