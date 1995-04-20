Linear regression oscillator with signal

Linear Regression is a statistical method used to model the relationship between two or more variables. The primary goal of Linear Regression is to predict the value of one variable (called the dependent variable or outcome variable) based on the value of one or more other variables (called independent variables or explanatory variables)

Linear Regression can be applied to technical analysis, and it is indeed one of the tools used by traders and analysts to make predictions and identify trends in currency markets. Here are some ways Linear Regression can be applied in Forex analysis:

1. Trend Identification

  • Linear Regression can be used to identify the trend of a currency pair over a specific period. By fitting a linear regression line to the price data, traders can determine whether the currency pair is in an uptrend, downtrend, or moving sideways.

2. Price Prediction

  • Linear Regression models can help predict future price movements based on historical data. By analyzing past exchange rates and using them to forecast future rates, traders can make informed decisions about when to buy or sell currencies.

3. Support and Resistance Levels

  • The linear regression line can also act as a dynamic support or resistance level. Traders may use the regression line to identify potential entry and exit points. When the price is near the regression line, it may act as a support (if the trend is upward) or resistance (if the trend is downward).

4. Indicator Development

  • Linear Regression can be used to develop technical indicators. For example, the Linear Regression Channel consists of a regression line and two parallel lines above and below it, representing the standard deviation of the price. This can help traders identify overbought or oversold conditions.

5. Correlation Analysis

  • By using multiple linear regression, analysts can study the relationship between different currency pairs or between a currency pair and various economic indicators (e.g., interest rates, inflation rates). This can help in understanding how different factors influence currency prices.

6. Algorithmic Trading

  • Linear Regression is a common technique in algorithmic trading strategies. Automated trading systems can use linear regression models to make real-time trading decisions based on statistical analysis of market data.


    The Linear Regression Oscillator (LRO) is a custom indicator designed to provide insights into potential mean reversion and trend conditions. By calculating a linear regression on the closing prices over a user-defined period, this oscillator helps identify overbought and oversold levels and highlights trend changes. The indicator provide signal sell when LRO overbought before and turn down to cross level 0 and vice versel for buy signa.

    Key Features:

    ◆ Customizable Look-Back Period:
    Input: Length
    Default: 20
    Description: Determines the period over which the linear regression is calculated. A longer period smooths the oscillator but may lag, while a shorter period is more responsive but may be noisier.

    ◆ Overbought and Oversold Thresholds:
    Inputs: Upper Threshold and Lower Threshold
    Default: 1.5 and -1.5 respectively
    Description: Define the upper and lower bounds for identifying overbought and oversold conditions. Values outside these thresholds suggest potential reversals.

    ◆ Mean Reversion and Trend Signals:
    Visual markers and labels indicate when the oscillator suggests mean reversion or trend changes, aiding in identifying key market turning points.

    ◆ Invalidation Levels:
    Tracks the highest and lowest prices (as horizontal line) over a recent period to set levels where the current trend signal would be considered invalidated. (fingure 3)



    Prodotti consigliati
    PABT Pattern Indicator
    Gleb Balashevich
    Indicatori
    PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
    MetaCOT 2 Williams Commercial Index COT MT4
    Vasiliy Sokolov
    Indicatori
    MetaCOT 2 is a set of indicators and specialized utilities for the analysis of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission reports. Thanks to the reports issued by the Commission, it is possible to analyze the size and direction of the positions of the major market participants, which brings the long-term price prediction accuracy to a new higher-quality level, inaccessible to most traders. These indicators, related to the fundamental analysis, can also be used as an effective long-term filter
    Rainbow Price Visualizer
    Vincent Jose Proenca
    Indicatori
    Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
    Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
    Roy Meshulam
    Indicatori
    Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
    Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicatori
    Indicatore Crypto_Forex HTF Ichimoku per MT4. - L'indicatore Ichimoku è uno degli indicatori di tendenza più potenti. HTF significa - Higher Time Frame. - Questo indicatore è eccellente per i Trend Trader e anche in combinazione con le voci Price Action. - L'indicatore HTF Ichimoku consente di collegare Ichimoku da un timeframe più elevato al grafico corrente. - Trend rialzista: linea rossa sopra quella blu (ed entrambe le linee sono sopra la nuvola) / Trend ribassista: linea rossa sotto quell
    Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
    Guang Jun Huang
    Indicatori
    Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
    Lotsize Assistance
    Tuomas Tirroniemi
    Indicatori
    Assistenza per le dimensioni del lotto       è un indicatore intuitivo per MetaTrader 4 e 5, progettato per apportare semplicità e precisione al tuo flusso di lavoro di trading. Aggiunge intuitività       ACQUISTARE       E       VENDERE       pulsanti, insieme a un       dimensione del lotto       campo di inserimento direttamente sul grafico, consentendoti di calcolare e visualizzare rapidamente il rapporto della tua operazione (rapporto RR). Quando fai clic su       Acquistare       O      
    Force Index with 2 Moving Averages mt
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicatori
    Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Indice FORCE e 2 Medie Mobili" per MT4. Nessuna modifica. - Questo indicatore è eccellente per il momentum trading nella direzione del trend. - L'indicatore "Indice FORCE e 2 Medie Mobili" consente di visualizzare le medie mobili veloci e lente dell'indice Force. - L'indice Force è uno dei migliori indicatori che combina i dati di prezzo e volume in un unico valore. - L'indice Force è un potente oscillatore che misura la quantità di energia utilizzata per muovere il pr
    Elite Renko
    Jermaine Wedderburn
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Renko Charts with Heiken Ashi Filter now have the alerts and the    Win-rate . Now you can know which signal will give you that edge your trading needs. Risk to Reward Settings  Wins versus Losses Count There are four alert types to choose from for notification on screen, email or phone notification. The alert types also have buffers for use with automation. This indicator can be incorporated with any system that requires renko charts. The four (4) alert types are: Three-bar Formation ;  Pinbar
    Auto Fibo Pro m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicatori
    Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
    Infinity Trend Pro
    Yaroslav Varankin
    1 (1)
    Indicatori
    This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
    Owl smart levels
    Sergey Ermolov
    4.24 (37)
    Indicatori
    Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
    Trend Oscillator mw
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicatori
    Trend Oscillator - è un indicatore Crypto_Forex personalizzato avanzato, uno strumento di trading efficiente! - Viene utilizzato un nuovo metodo di calcolo avanzato - 20 opzioni per il parametro "Prezzo per calcolo". - L'oscillatore più fluido mai sviluppato. - Colore verde per i trend al rialzo, colore rosso per i trend al ribasso. - Valori di ipervenduto: inferiori a 5, valori di ipercomprato: superiori a 95. - Ci sono molte opportunità per aggiornare anche le strategie standard con questo i
    Heiken Ashi Signal Mt4
    Ruslan Latypov
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    L'indicatore Heiken Ashi Signal è progettato per il terminale di trading MT4. Si basa sull'indicatore Heiken Ashi standard, disponibile nel terminale Mt4. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato sia come manuale che in autotrading con gli Expert Advisor dell'autore. Per utilizzare l'indicatore Heiken Ashi Signal negli EA di trading, ci sono dei buffer di segnale per l'ingresso nel mercato e l'apertura di posizioni di acquisto e vendita. Per saperne di più, leggete qui sotto. Caratteristiche dell'in
    FX Flow
    Eva Stella Conti
    Indicatori
    FX Flow   indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..). It takes the money flows of the major currencies USD EUR GBP AUD NZD CAD CHF JPY into account, and processes them. Excellent tool for indices, but also for correlations between currencies. Works on each timeframes.  Blue line: Bull market Yellow line: Bear market Note : if the indicator opens the window, but does not draw lines, load the historie
    Nice Trade Point
    Muhammed Emin Ugur
    Indicatori
    This    Nice Trade Point     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame
    Great Indicator
    Ruben David Santana Rodriguez
    Indicatori
    Les presento un indicador que funciona como estrategia por si solo , trabaja muy bien en periodos de 4 horas pero puedes aplicarlo a cualquier timeframe , las señales son muy faciles de interpretar , en momento en que la linea naranja pasa hacia arriba las media azul y roja , se entra en largos , la operativa se mantiene abierta hasta que la linea naranja cruce la media mas cercana ya sea la azul o la roja , si la operacion era long y la linea azul cruza hacia arriba la linea roja y la naranja c
    Trend Hunter Pro
    Yaroslav Varankin
    Indicatori
    The indicator is designed for opening trades for a long period. he is set up to get as many points from each trade as possible. he uses the scalping method... you can trade on any currency pairs indicator is already  you can trade at any time of the day but the preferred time of trading during the European American session. currency pairs eur / jpy, eur / usd currency pairs with high volatility then the results are much better.
    ZhiBiCCI MT4
    Qiuyang Zheng
    Indicatori
    [ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
    Wave Wolf MT4
    Andrei Salanevich
    Indicatori
    L'indicatore Forex Wave wold MT4 è progettato per cercare le onde di Woolf e visualizzarle nella finestra corrente del terminale di trading. Un ottimo indicatore per i trader che utilizzano le onde di Wolfe nel trading. La sua applicazione nelle strategie di trading aumenterà notevolmente la loro efficienza e redditività. INFORMAZIONI SULL'INDICATORE A differenza di altri indicatori onda Wold, indicatore Forex onda wold MT4 ha una serie di caratteristiche che aumentano notevolmente la sua effi
    Super Oscillator Divergence
    Mawuse Kuatsienu
    Indicatori
    This is a combination of multiple oscillators into a single divergence system that creates the impression of a more reliable divergence indicator. It is multi-currency based and works best on 15 minutes timeframe and above. Every time a signal is generated, it shows an alert to the user. It is more ideal if combined with other price action indicators or trading systems.
    RSI Divergence with FVG Signal MT4
    Cao Minh Quang
    Indicatori
    The   RSI Divergence + FVG Signal   indicator combines   Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence   with   Fair Value Gap (FVG)   detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbal
    Rait Patterns PinBar
    Tatiana Zvereva
    Indicatori
    Современный индикатор паттернов PinBar по торговой стратегии RAIT. Работает по тренду и без него. Имеет настройки таймфрейма для отображения. Можно настроить количество баров для отображения индикатора на графике. Используется несколько паттернов PinBar. Индикатор предпочтительно использовать на часовом таймфрейме и выше,   но работает и ниже   . Паттерны:  PinBar, InsPinBar, PinInside. Отображаются одной стрелкой.
    MTF Stochastic
    Sergey Deev
    Indicatori
    The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
    StatChannel
    Aleksey Ivanov
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    The principle of the indicator.               The StatChannel ( SC ) indicator is a development of the Bollinger Bands indicator ( ВВ ).  BB is a moving average, on both sides of which two lines are drawn, separated from it by standard deviations std multiplied by the corresponding coefficient. At the same time, a moving average with an averaging period (2n + 1) bars is always obtained lagging behind n bars.  Sliding std is also lagging behind on n bars, also calculated by (2n + 1) points. Such
    Accumulation Bar mw
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicatori
    Indicatore Crypto_Forex Accumulation Bar Pattern per MT4. - L'indicatore "Accumulation Bar" è un indicatore molto potente focalizzato sul breakout per il trading Price Action. - L'indicatore rileva l'accumulo di prezzo in un'area ristretta durante 1 barra e mostra: direzione del breakout, ordine in sospeso e posizioni SL. - Bullish Accumulation Bar - Segnale freccia blu sul grafico (vedi immagini). - Bearish Accumulation Bar - Segnale freccia rossa sul grafico (vedi immagini). - Nessuna rivern
    Th3Eng PipFinite signals
    Ahmed Farag
    5 (3)
    Indicatori
    The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
    Apollo Volume Profile
    Oleg Rodin
    Indicatori
    Apollo Volume Profile è un indicatore che determina la direzione del movimento del mercato utilizzando l'analisi del volume. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare. Questo indicatore mostra chiaramente il rapporto tra venditori e acquirenti nel mercato, a seconda del periodo di tempo utilizzato. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come base per qualsiasi sistema di trading. L'indicatore non ridisegna i suoi segnali. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato per negoziare qualsiasi strumento finanziar
    TrendInChannel
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Indicatori
    This indicator is the undisputed leader among the indicators. And for this statement there is a good reason. The indicator builds a very high quality channel in which it generates signals to enter! What is the ideal strategy for the trader, since the trader always hesitates when choosing a strategy for the job. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemma of choosing a job by trend or to the channel, since it combines these two basic concepts. Working with the indicator is very
    Insider Scalper Binary
    Yaroslav Varankin
    Indicatori
    Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.82 (145)
    Indicatori
    Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (68)
    Indicatori
    Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.89 (18)
    Indicatori
    M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (98)
    Indicatori
    Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Indicatori
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    Game Changer Indicator
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
    Trend Screener
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.79 (95)
    Indicatori
    Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
    SMC Easy Signal
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.67 (12)
    Indicatori
    2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    Indicatori
    CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
    Adaptive Volatility Range
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (3)
    Indicatori
    Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    Indicatori
    Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicatori
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (14)
    Indicatori
    Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
    Entry Points Pro
    Yury Orlov
    4.61 (170)
    Indicatori
    Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicatori
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    Indicatori
    Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
    Dynamic Scalper System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicatori
    L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
    FX Power MT4 NG
    Daniel Stein
    4.95 (20)
    Indicatori
    FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Indicatori
    ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
    PZ Trend Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.8 (5)
    Indicatori
    Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
    Market Structure Break Out
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    5 (7)
    Indicatori
    Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
    EZT Trend
    Tibor Rituper
    4.67 (3)
    Indicatori
    L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
    Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.33 (6)
    Indicatori
    Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
    Cycle Sniper
    Elmira Memish
    4.39 (36)
    Indicatori
    Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Indicatori
    Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
    PRO Renko System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (28)
    Indicatori
    PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (3)
    Indicatori
    Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al 100% non ridipinto che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici, azioni.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI) Candele classiche He
    Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
    Stanislav Konin
    Indicatori
    Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
    Gold Flux Signal
    Leandro Bernardez Camero
    Indicatori
    Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
    Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (656)
    Indicatori
    ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
    Altri dall’autore
    SV Divergence All with confirm
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    Detect divergence (classic, hidden) price and all oscillator indicator include: RSI, CCI, MACD, OSMA, Stochastic, Momentum, Awesome Oscillator (AO), Accelerator Oscillator (AC), Williams Percent Range (WPR), Relative Vigor Index (RVI), Rate of Change (ROC). Confirm reversal with dochian channel for to improve signal quality. Divergence is when the price of an asset is moving in the opposite direction of a technical   indicator , such as an oscillator, or is moving contrary to other data. Diverge
    Sessions by LUX in MT5
    Minh Truong Pham
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
    Real SMC same with Lux method for MT5
    Minh Truong Pham
    5 (3)
    Indicatori
    This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category. "Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price a
    Protected highs lows and trend detected MT4
    Minh Truong Pham
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure Shift (MSS) for reversals or a Break of Structure (BOS) for co
    Entry smc model back to basic MT4
    Minh Truong Pham
    4.2 (5)
    Indicatori
    This indicator provides the ability to recognize the SMC pattern, essentially a condensed version of the Wyckoff model. Once the pattern is confirmed by RTO, it represents a significant investment opportunity.    There are numerous indicators related to SMC beyond the market, but this is the first indicator to leverage patterns to identify specific actions of BigBoy to  navigate the market. Upgrade 2024-03-08: Add TP by RR feature. The SMC (Smart Money Concept)   pattern   is a market analysis m
    Bolligerband RSI ADX advance auto trade
    Minh Truong Pham
    2.5 (2)
    Experts
    This is a Forex Scalping Trading Sytem based on the Bollinger Bands.  Pairs:Major Time frame: 1M or higher. Spread max:0,0001.  Indicators (just suggestion) Bollinger bands (20, 2); ADX (14 period); RSI   (7 period ). Y ou should only trade this system between 2am to 5am EST, 8am to 12am EST and 7.30pm to 10pm EST. Do not scalp 30 minutes before a orange or red news  report and not for a hour afterwards.   Setup: is for price to move above the lower or lower Bollinger Bands, RSI raise above the
    FREE
    Real SMC same with Lux method
    Minh Truong Pham
    4 (2)
    Indicatori
    This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category. //------------------------------------// Version 1.x has missing functions + PDAr
    SV Squeeze momentun with BB and Keltner channel
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    This is addition of  Effective SV squeeze momentum  that add bolliger band and Keltner channel to chart window.  Squeeze momentum introduced by “John Carter”, the squeeze indicator for MT5 represents a volatility-based tool. Regardless, we can also consider the squeeze indicator as a momentum indicator, as many traders use it to identify the direction and strength of price moves. In fact, the Tradingview  squeeze indicator shows when a financial instrument is willing to change from a trending ma
    FREE
    ML Lorentzian Classification by jdehorty
    Minh Truong Pham
    4 (3)
    Indicatori
    OVERVIEW A Lorentzian Distance Classifier (LDC) is a Machine Learning classification algorithm capable of categorizing historical data from a multi-dimensional feature space. This indicator demonstrates how Lorentzian Classification can also be used to predict the direction of future price movements when used as the distance metric for a novel implementation of an Approximate Nearest Neighbors (ANN) algorithm. This indicator provide signal as buffer, so very easy for create EA from this indi
    Bheurekso Pattern with Alert
    Minh Truong Pham
    2 (1)
    Indicatori
    The Bheurekso Pattern Indicator for MT5 helps traders automatically identify candlestick pattern that formed on the chart base on some japanese candle pattern and other indicator to improve accurate. This indicator scans all candles, recognizes and then displays any candle patterns formed on the chart. The candle displayed can be Bullish or Bearish Engulfing, Bullish or Bearish Harami, and so on. There are some free version now but almost that is repaint and lack off alert function. With this ve
    Nadaraya Watson envelope for MT5
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    This indicator builds upon the previously posted Nadaraya-Watson Estimator. Here we have created an envelope indicator based on kernel smoothing with integrated alerts from crosses between the price and envelope extremities. Unlike the Nadaraya-Watson Estimator, this indicator follows a contrarian methodology. Please note that the indicator is subject to repainting. The triangle labels are designed so that the indicator remains useful in real-time applications. Settings Window Size: Determin
    Smart Market structure concept MT4 version
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    All about Smart Money Concepts Strategy: Market struture: internal or swing BOS, CHoCH; Orderblock; Liquity equal; Fair Value Gap with Consequent encroachment, Balanced price range; Level with Previous month, week, day level or in day level (PMH, PWH, PDH, HOD); BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL); Liquidity Void Long Wicks; Premium and Discount; Candle pattern ... "Smart Money Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate
    Trendlines with Breaks MT4
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    The indicator   returning pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts . Trendline caculated by pivot point and other clue are ATR, Stdev.   The indicator also includes integrated alerts for  trendlines  breakouts   and foward message to Telegram channel or group if you want. Settings ·            Lookback bar: Default 200 is number of bar caculate when init indicator. ·            Length:  Pivot points  period ·            Slope Calculation Method: Determines how this lope is calcula
    Breaker Blocks with Signals
    Minh Truong Pham
    3 (2)
    Indicatori
    The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
    ICT Concepts in MT4
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    The ICT Concepts indicator regroups core concepts highlighted by trader and educator "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) into an all-in-one toolkit. Features include Market Structure (MSS & BOS), Order Blocks, Imbalances, Buyside/Sellside Liquidity, Displacements, ICT Killzones, and New Week/Day Opening Gaps. It’s one kind of Smart money concepts.   USAGE:   Please read this   document  !      DETAILS Market Structure Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior extreme
    Fabulous Trend and Reversal Signal Indicator
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    The FollowLine indicator is a trend following indicator. The blue/red lines are activated when the price closes above the upper Bollinger band or below the lower one. Once the trigger of the trend direction is made, the FollowLine will be placed at High or Low (depending of the trend). An ATR filter can be selected to place the line at a more distance level than the normal mode settled at candles Highs/Lows. Some features: + Trend detech + Reversal signal + Alert teminar / mobile app
    ICT Silver Bullet Lux
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    The ICT Silver Bullet indicator is inspired from the lectures of "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) and highlights the Silver Bullet (SB) window which is a specific 1-hour interval where a Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern can be formed. A detail document about ICT Silver Bullet here . There are 3 different Silver Bullet windows (New York local time): The London Open Silver Bullet (3 AM — 4 AM ~ 03:00 — 04:00) The AM Session Silver Bullet (10 AM — 11 AM ~ 10:00 — 11:00) The PM Session Silver Bullet (2
    Sessions by Lux
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
    Liquidity Swings
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
    SuperTrend AI Clustering by Lux
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
    ICT interbank price delivery algorithm for MT4
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
    ICT Implied Fair Value Gap for MT4
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    An Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is a three candles imbalance formation conceptualized by ICT that is based on detecting a larger candle body & then measuring the average between the two adjacent candle shadows. This indicator automatically detects this imbalance formation on your charts and can be extended by a user set number of bars. The IFVG average can also be extended until a new respective IFVG is detected, serving as a support/resistance line. Alerts for the detection of bullish/be
    Consolidation detect ICT MT4
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
    Captain Model Finder for MT4
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
    Buyside Sellside Liquidity and Voids for mt4
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
    Liquidation Estimates ICT for MT4
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
    ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
    Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
    Minh Truong Pham
    4.5 (2)
    Indicatori
    The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
    Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
    Support and Resistance AI by K clustering MT4
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicatori
    OVERVIEW K-means is a clustering algorithm commonly used in machine learning to group data points into distinct clusters based on their similarities. While K-means is not typically used directly for identifying support and resistance levels in financial markets, it can serve as a tool in a broader analysis approach. Support and resistance levels are price levels in financial markets where the price tends to react or reverse. Support is a level where the price tends to stop falling and m
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione