The Sirius X indicator reliably tracks market trends, ignoring wild swings and market noise. Suitable for trading on any timeframe, effectively filtering sudden price spikes and corrections by reducing market noise around the average price. For calculations, the indicator uses iLow, iHigh, iMA and iATR. The output based on these reliable indicators is also reliable. You can set up a sound signal and notifications, for example by email. The indicator does not redraw and works stably.
Configurable indicator parameters:
Length: period for calculating the channel that provides noise filtering.
Star: period for calculating entry points.
UseSound: Activate the sound signal.
UseAlert: Activate a text alert.
UseMail: Activate the signal via email.