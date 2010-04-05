Inception DJ30

Introducing Inception DJ30/US30: The Pinnacle of Precision Trading

Step into the future of trading with Inception US30 – the ultimate trading algorithm designed to transform your trading strategy. Crafted specifically for the US30 instrument, Inception US30 leverages state-of-the-art technology and expert mathematical insights to provide you with an unparalleled edge in the market.

Harnessing the power of Binary Encoding, Inception US30 decodes sequences of candlestick patterns, seamlessly translating lower time frame patterns into accurate predictions for higher time frames. This revolutionary approach offers you a unique perspective, allowing you to stay ahead of market movements.

Developed by a distinguished Oxford Scholar in Mathematics, with over 16 years of trading experience and a notable tenure as Vice President at Bank of America, Inception US30 is built on a foundation of excellence. The proprietary formula driving Inception US30 is derived from first principles and incorporates advanced missile tracking techniques, such as Kalman filters, to forecast market directions with astounding precision.

Why choose Inception DJ30/US30?

  1. Optimized for US30: Specifically designed for the US30 instrument, yet performs exceptionally well on other instruments too.
  2. Sophisticated Binary Encoding: Transform lower time frame candlestick patterns into powerful predictions for higher time frames, giving you a strategic advantage in your trades.
  3. Expert-Designed Formula: Benefit from the genius of an Oxford Scholar, blending complex mathematics and extensive trading experience into a single, robust algorithm.
  4. Extremely Low Drawdown: Trade with confidence, knowing that Inception US30 is designed to minimize drawdown and protect your capital.
  5. Breakeven Stop and Take Profit Logic: Enhance your trading efficiency with advanced breakeven stop and take profit logic, ensuring you capture profits while managing risks effectively.

Don’t just take our word for it – see the results for yourself. We invite you to backtest Inception US30 on the US30 instrument. Witness the transformation in your trading strategy as Inception US30 deciphers market trends with unmatched precision.

Disclaimer: Trading in the financial markets involves significant risk. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. While Inception US30 is designed to enhance your trading decisions, we do not guarantee success. Trade at your own risk.

Unlock the future of trading today with Inception US30 – where innovation meets precision.


Prodotti consigliati
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Altri dall'autore
