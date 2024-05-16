Fmc hft scalping ea

Introducing FMC HFT SCALPING EA, the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the financial markets! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 5 years.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

***Buy FMC HFT SCALPING ROBOT and get access to our free fmc price action book !*** Ask in private for more details

OPEN YOUR DOOPRIME ACCOUNT : Click here

OUR PUBLIC TELEGRAM GROUP: Click Here

FMC HFT SCALPING EA utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously add bulk positions each and every 5 pips difference if you are on a losing trade in order to recover the loss. this means that the robot also includes the partial loss. this helps the account to avoid going into deep drawdown.

FMC HFT SCALPING EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses, FMC HFT SCALPING EA employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions effectively. When faced with a buy bulk losing trades, instead of closing them immediately, FMC HFT SCALPING EA. it adds more buy bulk positions using a fixed lotsize, It then strategically uses the the same entry strategy to oppositely closes all the running positions. there is  a 30 pips additional take profits added which helps the FMC HFT SCALPING EA to catch the aggressive market moves especially during newyork and london sessions. 

This unique strategy allows FMC HFT SCALPING EA to optimize its risk management, minimize losses, and catch big aggressive moves. By harnessing the power of smaller bulk positioning, it demonstrates a higher level of adaptability and resilience in challenging market conditions.

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: All pairs
  • BROKER : Dooprime click here
  • Timeframe: M1
  • Minimum deposit : $1000 (Per one pair). using a cent account deposit 100$(10 000USC)
  • Account type: ECN or CENT with less than 200$ deposits.
  • IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !
  • Account type: CENT ACCOUNT 
Specifications:

  • Trade CURRENCY PAIRS. Dont plug many pairs at once
  • Every trade is protected with Hidden SL
  • Every bulk positions will be added after 5 pips difference. if the market is going against you.
  • Auto lot is disabled. you will use a fixed lot to maintail the consistency on the account
  • Very easy to install, does not need any changes on settings, default settings are perfect for dooprime broker.
  • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)
  • You can find backtest results in comment section.


