Show Swap

showSwap is a simple indicator. shows SWAP on the instrument chart for this instrument. You can specify the magic of the instrument, if 0, then that’s it. as well as the coordinates of the indicator panel on the chart. In forex trading, SWAPs can be either positive or negative depending on the interest rate differential between the two currencies involved in the trade. Traders may either receive or pay SWAPs depending on whether they are holding a position past a certain time (usually at the end of the trading day), and the direction of the interest rate differential.


Prodotti consigliati
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper per timeframe M5. Negozia sulla coppia di valute GBPUSD. Questo robot è stato sviluppato appositamente da un'azienda di trader professionisti per il trading con la sterlina. Il robot apre approssimativamente da 5 a 15 operazioni al giorno. È meglio fare trading con broker che hanno uno spread basso su GBPUSD fino a 10 pip. Il deposito minimo consigliato per iniziare è di $ 500 o più. vantaggi: non usa martingala. non una rete. ogni operazione ha uno stop loss. bot professionale s
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicatori
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
King of Forex Trend Cloud
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
ReboltP
David Theodore Caro-greene
Indicatori
Rebalance Overlay Technology (Rebolt) enables the trader to visualize the flow of money from one chart to another chart. Rebolt Probability indicates the probability that money has flowed from one chart to another chart for a specified length of time over a number of intervals specified by the user. When Rebolt reads Cyan or Blue these are buying signs good for the length of time specified by the user or until a conflicting signal arises. When Rebolt reads Violet or Red there are selling signs g
Hull Pro MTF Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
Dear traders this is Our new Indicator called Hull Pro MTF Indicator — Precision Multi-Timeframe Trend Visualizer Overview The Hull Pro MTF Indicator is a next-generation Heiken-Ashi-based multi-timeframe visual tool designed for top-down market analysis . It blends the power of Hull Moving Average (HMA) logic and multi-level Heiken-Ashi smoothing to reveal directional bias, volatility ranges, and price symmetry across hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly structures — all in a single c
Prophet
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
Prophet is a trend indicator. Shows the direction of turning points. Can be used with an optimal risk-to-profit ratio. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. Uses one parameter for setting (adjust from 1 to 3). The probability of a successful trend is very high. In the course of work, the take-profit is much larger than the stop-loss! Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
DrawTurningPoint MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicatori
Based on the Dow Theory, the system automatically draws a turning point, which is the starting point for buying or selling. It also automatically tells you whether the market is in a buying or selling condition and recognizes the environment. It is also a good tool to prevent false trades and to make profitable trades. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We
Trend Flasher
Amarnath K M
Indicatori
Trend Flasher Trend is your friend is the age old saying quote in trading arena, there are though many ways to gauge the trend and its direction, more scientific measure and logically meaningful will be an ATR break outs to identify and spot the trend and its acceleration, so we created this easy to use trend identification panel and optimized super trend based multi time frame panel entry system to aid and help the traders to make their trading decision. Unique Features of Trend Flasher 1. H
Market Trend
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Market Trend - a comprehensive system for determining the trend direction. Analyzes the market using a formula which considers the values of multiple technical indicators and other trading strategies. IT determines not only the current trend direction, but also its movement strength. The indicator is intuitive and very easy to use. The information on the current trend direction and its movement strength are displayed on the chart. If the indicator shows "UP!" then an uptrend is currently present
MYEwo
Ahmet Metin Yilmaz
Indicatori
The MyEwo indicator is a tool that helps you to find the short maturity direction in your chart. Default input values are frequently used values in this indicator. You can find and use your own values according to your own trend detection and pairs you will trade. My advice is to use a moving average in order to understand the long maturity trend on your main graph (200 and higher may be appropriate). The M5 graphics will be simplify Scalping style Trade transactions that you will use . You can
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Indicatori
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
LDS Scalper
Justice Chinemelum Clement
Indicatori
PLEASE LEAVE US A 5-STAR REVIEW   LDS Scalper User Manual+ Extra LDS CSDIF INDICATOR + Training Videos   ABOUT LDS SCALPER INDICATOR STRATEGY Built on  15+ years of trading experience. LDS Scalper is a very powerful  trading indicator for scalping strategy, returns very high accuracy rate in forex, futures, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. This indicator displays arrow signals based on price action information with high accuracy. The LDS Scalper Indicator strategy when applied can turn a ne
PipStartex
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
PipStartex is an indicator for scalping. It draws overbought/oversold price zones on the chart in the form of a channel. It also draws yellow dots on the chart when the price goes beyond the channel. When the price goes beyond this channel, it always tries to return back. Knowing this pattern, every trader can use it for trading. When the price in the oversold zone goes beyond the channel below the red zone, we open a buy deal. When the price in the overbought zone goes beyond the channel above
DMAX pro
Danny Teoh Kok Keong
Indicatori
DMAX SIGNAL IS VERY POWERFUL TOOL TO HELP YOU ENTRY,ITS CAN DETECT OVERSOLD AND OVERBOUGHT IN FOREX MARKET. ITS CAN TRADE 24 FOREX PAIR IN MARKET, 80% ACCURATE RESULT. MANY TRADER FAIL BECAUSE OF ENTRY POINT AND EXIT POINT , SIGNAL OF DMAX WILL GIVE VERY GOOD SIGNAL TO LET YOU KNOW WHERE TO ENTRY AND EXIT.  RISK MANAGEMENT IS VERY IMPORTANT IN TRADING FOREX, PLEASE DONT RISK OVER 5% PER TRADE IS FORE MARKET
Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
1 (1)
Indicatori
Il nostro innovativo Basic Candlestick Patterns Dashboard è stato specificamente progettato per identificare automaticamente i pattern di candele redditizi sul grafico. Questa dashboard utilizza algoritmi avanzati per scansionare i grafici dei prezzi in tempo reale e rilevare un'ampia gamma di pattern di candele, da quelli classici a quelli complessi. Inoltre, dispone di un'interfaccia facile da usare che consente di visualizzare i pattern rilevati su diversi time frame, rendendo più semplice p
Major Trend Histogram mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore Crypto_Forex "Major_Trend_Histogram" per MT4, senza ridisegno. - Indicatore Major_Trend_Histogram progettato per individuare trend davvero significativi. - L'indicatore può essere di 2 colori: rosa per trend ribassista e verde per trend rialzista (i colori possono essere modificati). - Rileva i trend nelle fasi iniziali, molto più efficiente di qualsiasi media mobile standard. - Major_Trend_Histogram può essere combinato con qualsiasi altro metodo di trading: Price Action, VSA e alt
Di Napoli MACD MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicatori
Non-proprietary study of Joe Dinapoli used for trend analysis. The indicator gives trend signals when the fast line penetrates the slow line. These signals remain intact until another penetration occurs. The signal is confirmed at the close of the period. It is applicable for all timeframes.   Parameters Fast EMA: period of the fast moving average. Slow EMA: period of the slow moving average. Signal EMA: period of the signal line.                              ************************************
FREE
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Your good friend
Sergei Semenov
Indicatori
Your Good Friends — this is not just an indicator, but your reliable trading assistant, designed for traders who value simplicity, clarity, and stability. It combines the best classic methods of technical analysis — support and resistance levels, reversal signals, visual cues — and presents them in the clearest, most user-friendly format possible. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders — especially those who want to eliminate chaos, reduce stress, and trade based on clear signals.
Trend Scalping Signal
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Indicator for determining the trend. The arrows and lines on the chart show the price reversal and the probable current trend or correction. You should always trade in the direction of the arrow. It is best to use the indicator on several time frames at once and enter the market when all time frames have the same arrow. For example, we open a sell trade if there is a red arrow on the M5, M30 and H4 timeframes. Or we open a buy deal if the indicator shows a blue arrow on all timeframes. Advanta
SmartStrategy
Pavel Krysanov
Indicatori
The Smart Strategy Indicator is a trading system that allows you to analyze the market in terms of several aspects of technical analysis. The first of them is a price channel, which is built automatically and allows the trader to see the main direction of price movement. It also makes it possible to analyze the market using a channel strategy (breakout and rebound from channel lines). Block 2 is the SAR system, which gives general information about the micro-movements in the market and this is
Towers
Yvan Musatov
Indicatori
Towers - Trend indicator, shows signals, can be used with optimal risk ratio. It uses reliable algorithms in its calculations. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple. It combines several filters to display market entry arrows on the chart. Given this circumstance, a speculator can study the history of the instrument's signals and evaluate its effectiveness. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an a
ZBoost
Mr Jack Joseph Wilson
4.8 (5)
Experts
zBoost is an Expert Advisor that promotes rapid equity growth. The system utilizes precise entry requirements to start a trade and uses a total floating profit to determine the closing time. This exit strategy means that even if your trade is placed in an unfavourable time in the market it will correct it with additional trades later. This EA is intended only for the EURUSD pair only , however you may use it on others if you correctly test it and find correct settings that suit you. Pair: EURUSD
FREE
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicatori
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
FutureTrade
Andrey Spiridonov
3 (2)
Indicatori
FutureTrade is one of the few indicators that predicts the price right on the price chart. The indicator calculation algorithm is based on the fast Fourier transform. Given the oscillatory behavior of the price, the Fourier function predicts its future behavior. The indicator should be attached in the usual way to a chart with the trading instrument specified symbol and with the M15 timeframe. This timeframe is the most optimal for working with any symbols. Once started, the indicator calculates
TripleFusion
Rami Fatmi Fernandez
Indicatori
It is a technical indicator that combines three of the most popular oscillators in technical analysis: MACD, RSI, and Stochastic. The integrated advanced formula combines their signals to provide a single, clear and effective line, eliminating noise and helping you make quick, visual decisions. What makes this indicator unique? Integrates the difference between the MACD, RSI, and Stochastic into a single combined formula. It displays the result in a separate window, like the ATR, making i
Prime Strike Signal
Camila Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Prime Strike Signal – Ingresso Chiaro. Nessun Repaint. Prime Strike Signal No Repaint Never è uno strumento di segnale semplice e basato su regole, pensato per i trader che cercano chiarezza visiva e coerenza in condizioni di mercato volatili. Rileva i cambi di direzione con frecce immediate sul grafico, aiutandoti a restare allineata ai movimenti di prezzo a breve termine senza complicazioni inutili. Rimani Aggiornata Unisciti al canale ufficiale per restare informata su nuove versioni e agg
Diviner PRO
Andrei Sennikov
Indicatori
Diviner PRO   Divine PRO indicator   is based on the random forest machine learning algorithm. This is my first standalone product. In this indicator, all calculations of price patterns and the formation of indicator trading signals is performed through 43x Trees. I chose this amount to keep the indicator deep in training and reduce the size of the indicator. DIVINE   indicator   - universal indicator, can work with the following:   EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPUSD . In the future I will conduct experimen
About
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicatori
About - Forex indicator. This trend indicator is used to determine the current trend in price movement, making it clear in which direction it is better to open a position: buy or sell. The About trend indicator is displayed on the chart and moves in parallel with the price. The Forex About trend indicator allows you to determine in time a change in the direction of price movement, thereby minimizing the likelihood of capital loss. In trading practice, various combinations of About and other ind
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Indicatori
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicatore Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe è uno strumento potente progettato per i trader che cercano approfondimenti sul comportamento del mercato identificando le aree di prezzo chiave dove i partecipanti significativi accumulano ordini. Queste aree, note come blocchi d'ordi
Altri dall’autore
Cross of SMA with a filter by RSI
Yuriy Yepifanov
Experts
Название стратегии: " Среднесрочный трендовый трейдинг " Цель стратегии: Использование комбинации скользящих средних и индикатора относительной силы (RSI) для определения среднесрочных трендов и моментов входа в рынок. Используемые индикаторы:  Скользящие средние (Moving Averages):  Длинная скользящая средняя: 50-периодная SMA (простое скользящее среднее)  Короткая скользящая средняя: 20-периодная SMA  Индикатор относительной силы (RSI): Правила входа в позицию:  Покупка (Long Entry): Когд
FREE
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione