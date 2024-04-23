showSwap is a simple indicator. shows SWAP on the instrument chart for this instrument. You can specify the magic of the instrument, if 0, then that’s it. as well as the coordinates of the indicator panel on the chart. In forex trading, SWAPs can be either positive or negative depending on the interest rate differential between the two currencies involved in the trade. Traders may either receive or pay SWAPs depending on whether they are holding a position past a certain time (usually at the end of the trading day), and the direction of the interest rate differential.