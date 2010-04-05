Win And Loss EA
- Experts
- Samir Arman
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
The expert uses a number of indicators to determine the trend
The expert works in a single transaction method with only a target and a stop loss
Or chasing profit
There is a second method that works using the Martingale method
When Multiplication=true
Max Spread = 0.3
Broker link from here
Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.
Step: Controlling the distance of opening consecutive deals.
Time_Start: Beginning of expert work on.
Time_End: The work is finished at the same
Continuous_trading = true Keep working nonstop = false The Expert is deleted from the chart after the total profit of the transactions.
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number.
Currency:
GBPUSD GBPJPY GBPAUD EURUSD
Time Frame:
M5
Minimum recommended amount and leverage:
Min Recommended Leverage: 1:400 or More.
Min Recommended Deposit: 500 USD or Equivalent amount.
Lot 0.01