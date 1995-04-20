SuperTrend 4 EA
- Indicatori
- COSTEL VLAD
- Versione: 1.0
Just another plain Super Trend indicator.
On this one i have added another buffer (on index 2) which can be used on EA; the values is -1 to identify a bearish trend while for bullish trend the value is 1.
Here a code snippet:
It work on every timeframe.
int trend = (int) iCustom(NULL, Timeframe, "SuperTrend", Period, Multiplier, 2, 1);
If you need help to integrate it on your EA, don't hesitate to contact me.