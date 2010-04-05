EA Top Secret MT4

This completely revolutionary automatic system uses Neural networks for multi-currency trading (15 currency pairs) on the Forex market.

The Expert Advisor uses 7 secret strategies using a neural network.

Uses M5 timeframes.

A stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop are provided for each pair.

To get the set files and instructions for installing the adviser, contact the PM.

Benefits
  • The adviser uses neural networks.
  • The Adviser can adapt to the changing global economy.
  • Built-in false signal recognition filter 90/10%
  • The author's trading algorithm.

Real monitoring 1https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1213155

MetaTrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106685

Requirements and recommendations

  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • The recommended balance minimum (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 1000 or $ 10 on a cent account. 
  • Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.
  • if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers. 
  • Leverage from 1:100 and more.
  • Safe trading requires a minimum lot of 0.01. Check your broker to support a minimum lot of 0.01.
  • EA requires a standard VPS server.
  • Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213 ( the EA requires a minimum of 5000 bars in the history ).

For the Strategy Tester:

  • For quick test, use:
      • Tick simulation methods:
        • M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices)

    Pairs and timeframe

    1. EURUSD
    2. GBPUSD
    3. GBPJPY
    4. AUDUSD
    5. USDCAD
    6. GBPCAD
    7. EURAUD
    8. EURCAD
    9. EURJPY
    10. GBPCHF
    11. GBPNZD 
    12. NZDJPY
    13. CHFJPY
    14. CADJPY
    15. AUDJPY
      Parameters
      • EURUSD - true, use EURUSD;
      • ...
      • AUDJPY - true, use AUDJPY;
      • Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
      • Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
      • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
      • Order Comment— Comment to order.
      • Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.
      • disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread.
      • Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
        • User_Balance - user-defined balance;
        • Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
        • Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
        • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);
        • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
          • disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread.

        Trading within the week:
        • Monday - trade on Monday;
        • ...
        • Friday - trade on Friday.

        Intraday trading by time:

        • Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
        • GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time; (0 - not used).
        • Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).
        • Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).

        Operation end time on Friday:

        • Use time — If true, trades at a certain time.
        • Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).

        -----------------------------------------------------

        >>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<




