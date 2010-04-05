EA Top Secret MT4

Crossover ema super Thi Luong Bac Experts

Trading cannot be perfect! There are losses and wins, just accept it! Trust your system, it has been tested and re tested to reach this point. Anytime you feel like you have doubts about it, simply run a new backtesting and see by yourself what it has done in the past 1-2 years!! Trading is a game that can only be beaten from the patient ones If you want to become rich overnight, you are in the wrong place my friend. However, if you want to do this with maturity and understanding of how t