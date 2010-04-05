EA Top Secret MT4
- Experts
- Ruslan Pishun
- Version: 11.28
- Activations: 20
This completely revolutionary automatic system uses Neural networks for multi-currency trading (15 currency pairs) on the Forex market.
The Expert Advisor uses 7 secret strategies using a neural network.
Uses M5 timeframes.
A stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop are provided for each pair.
To get the set files and instructions for installing the adviser, contact the PM.
- The adviser uses neural networks.
- The Adviser can adapt to the changing global economy.
- Built-in false signal recognition filter 90/10%
- The author's trading algorithm.
Real monitoring 1: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1213155
MetaTrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/106685
Requirements and recommendations
- The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
- The recommended balance minimum (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 1000 or $ 10 on a cent account.
- Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.
- if you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.
- Leverage from 1:100 and more.
- Safe trading requires a minimum lot of 0.01. Check your broker to support a minimum lot of 0.01.
- EA requires a standard VPS server.
- Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213 ( the EA requires a minimum of 5000 bars in the history ).
For the Strategy Tester:
- For quick test, use:
- Tick simulation methods:
- M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices)
Pairs and timeframe
- EURUSD
- GBPUSD
- GBPJPY
- AUDUSD
- USDCAD
- GBPCAD
- EURAUD
- EURCAD
- EURJPY
- GBPCHF
- GBPNZD
- NZDJPY
- CHFJPY
- CADJPY
- AUDJPY
- EURUSD - true, use EURUSD;
- ...
- AUDJPY - true, use AUDJPY;
- Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
- Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
- Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
- Order Comment— Comment to order.
- Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.
- disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread.
- Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
- User_Balance - user-defined balance;
- Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
- Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
- Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);
- Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
- disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread.
- Monday - trade on Monday;
- ...
- Friday - trade on Friday.
Intraday trading by time:
- Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.
- GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time; (0 - not used).
- Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).
- Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).
Operation end time on Friday:
- Use time — If true, trades at a certain time.
- Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).
-----------------------------------------------------
>>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<