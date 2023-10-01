Sirius M4

Sirius strategy for working on the Forex market with a scalping base.

The algorithm involves carrying out a trading operation in the shortest possible time. As a rule, this period of time is seconds and is only sometimes limited to several minutes.

There is an opinion that scalping is for beginners. But in fact, it is wrong. In order to carry out a trading operation correctly and profitably, a trader needs to learn scalping, otherwise the result may be negative. This is why using a bot is more acceptable for this strategy; the bot can do everything for you.

By setting time frames for 1.5 or 15 minutes on time charts for currency fluctuations, a trader can work at the level of several points, but in a short time period. And within a few hours there can be more than a dozen such intervals. So-called scalpers, using their method, usually display charts in the form of a “Japanese candlestick” and play on the fluctuations of the EUR/USD currency pair. If you do this manually. The bot does all this automatically for you.

The negative aspect of scalping tactics is that the behavior of a trade cannot always be predicted. The trader’s intuition, or the bot’s algorithm, his instinct, plays a very important role here. This type of trading involves a lot of risk, although the profit may not be a very large amount. In general, this tactic is applicable either to highly professional players or to a modern bot.

Bot parameters:
  • Magic – magic number.
  • Requotes - rRequotes.
  • Tim Pause – pause between repeat operations.
  • Try Order – number of repetitions of the operation.
  • Volume – order volume.
  • Money Management On – automatic volume deduction system depending on the balance.
  • Lot Decimal – the number of comma rounding characters when forming the volume.
  • Stop Loss – stop loss.
  • Take Profit – take profit.
  • Virtual Take Profit – virtual take profit.
  • Min Stops Level – minimum distance to price.
  • Max Spread – spread limit.
  • Commission - commission.
  • Limit Tiks - tick limit.
  • Value Tiks – tick size.
  • Chanel AVG – tick averaging.
